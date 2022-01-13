"It's a great spectacle" - Ramiz Raja bats for resuming India-Pakistan bilateral series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has once again advocated for the resumption of the India-Pakistan bilateral series. Raja said the world comes to a standstill when the two fierce rivals from the subcontinent face-off.

Ever since he assumed office, Raja has batted for the revival of the age-old rivalry. He recently proposed the idea to stage a quadrilateral T20I series involving Australia and England along with India and Pakistan.

Ramiz Raja @iramizraja Hello fans.Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng to be played every year,to be hosted on rotation basis by these four. A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner. Hello fans.Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng to be played every year,to be hosted on rotation basis by these four. A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner.

When asked if this idea would be hindered by the politics between India and Pakistan, Raja said:

"We want to move forward."

He added:

"Look at the numbers from the T20 World Cup. When Pakistan plays India the world stops to watch and it's a great spectacle. We have to see what fans want and we have do what is right. We have to talk about this and elaborate what we want to do. There is a potential discussion in the works that I want to table to the ICC and see how it goes."

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also floated a similar idea when he took over the charge. He advocated for a Super Series with England and Australia with the fourth team being a rotating participant.

Ramiz Raja asserted that he was not aware of Ganguly's idea, but is eager to propose when ICC office-bearers meet.

"I am proposing a new Ltd company to run the four-nation Super Series" - Ramiz Raja

Grassroots Cricket @grassrootscric



Ramiz Raja says that isn't the aim; rather, it's about generating revenue.



#Cricket From Big 3 to Big 4?Ramiz Raja says that isn't the aim; rather, it's about generating revenue. From Big 3 to Big 4?Ramiz Raja says that isn't the aim; rather, it's about generating revenue.#Cricket https://t.co/HMHElbIC7Z

While the idea looks appealing, it will have to cross many hurdles to see daylight. 59-year-old Ramiz Raja stated that these barriers need to be broken for the sport.

He said:

"We have got to break the barriers for the sake of the game and the fans."

Also Read Article Continues below

"I am proposing a new Ltd company at the ICC to run the four-nation Super Series with a dedicated CEO. There has to be a new structure for the pooling and sharing of income. he financials/money can be divided in a staggered percentage way amongst the ICC Boards. For this we have to create an FTP window for it"

Edited by Arnav Kholkar