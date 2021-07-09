"Itne to ladke DP nahi badalte"- Wasim Jaffer trolls Sri Lanka Cricket on captaincy changes

Wasim Jaffer took a cheeky dig at the Sri Lanka cricket team for announcing yet another new captain in all-rounder Dasun Shanaka for the ODI series against India. The former Indian batsman is known for his witty humor and is followed for the same by many on Twitter.

Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to express how he felt about the entire captaincy merry-go-round in Sri Lanka cricket. Here's what he tweeted:

"Yaar itne to ladke dp nahi badalte jitne SL ne captain badle hai. (Boys do not change their DP as many times as Sri Lanka have changed their captain)."

Yaar itne to ladke dp nahi badalte jitne SL ne captain badle hai. 😅 #SLvIND https://t.co/7dXJnGGwb6 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 9, 2021

Sri Lanka have had as many as nine captains before Shanaka since 2017. This just shows the amount of instability that has been in their system over the period. After a disastrous England tour, they will once again be facing a tough task although there will be a few new faces in the Indian team.

Sri Lanka may field an alternate team

After head coach Andy Flower, Sri Lanka's data analyst has also been tested positive for COVID-19 on returning from England. There has been speculation that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) might form an alternative team that might play against India on Tuesday.

Although Sri Lanka players and other staff members have tested negative for the virus, SLC have gathered other players in a separate bio-bubble just in case there is a need to field them against India.

Sri Lanka's bench strength might not be as strong as that of India and even their full strength team was thrashed by England. The suspensions of Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella won't help their cause either.

With the odds stacked up against them, Sri Lanka might need a real inspirational leader to drive them to be competitive against India.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee