"Jaiswal is a vibrant cricketer, extremely talented" - Ravichandran Ashwin predicts bright future for the young Indian opener

Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Test debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, predicting a bright future for the young opener.

Jaiswal made his debut in the first Test against the West Indies that got underway on Wednesday, July 12, at Windsor Park in Dominica. The left-handed batter looked in complete control of things, nullifying West Indian bowlers with ease during his stay in the middle on Day 1.

The Mumbai-born batter looked solid in defense, dispatched the loose deliveries, and also knew where his off-stump was.

Praising Yashasvi Jaiswal at the end of Day 1, Ravichandran Ashwin told the host broadcaster:

"Jaiswal is a vibrant cricketer, extremely talented. I hope he goes on to do great things in his career. I think we're going to see some special performances from him."

In response to West Indies' first innings total of 150, Indian openers got the team off to a flying start. At the end of the day's play, the visitors are well-placed at 80/0, with Yashavi batting at 40, while Rohit Sharma is unbeaten at 30.

"Have to get the pace right to trouble the batsmen" - Ravichandran Ashwin on his five-wicket haul

Ravichandran Ashwin had a great outing with the ball, picking up a five-wicket haul. With that, he also breached the 700th-wicket mark in international cricket, becoming only the 16th bowler to do so.

The seasoned off-spinner stated that the wicket was dry and that he needed to vary his pace to trouble the batters.

"Thought it was a pretty good performance," Ashwin said. "There was a bit of moisture on the pitch earlier but it started to spin later. Saw on the TV as well that it turned more later. Had to adapt early. It was a bit dry, have to get the pace right to trouble the batsmen."

India will hope to post a daunting first-innings total and secure a massive lead so that they don't need to bat again in the second innings.

