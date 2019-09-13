Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 9 // 13 Sep 2019, 15:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jamaica Tallawahs will look to register their first home win of the season

Jamaica Tallawahs' Caribbean Premier League campaign has gotten off to the worst start possible as they have lost each of their opening three matches. While their batsmen have stepped up in their last couple of matches and piled the runs of the board, their bowlers have let them down badly.

Chris Gayle will be hoping his bowlers can step up and deliver the goods this time around when his side locks horns with the undefeated Trinbago Knight Riders. The defending champions have won all three of their games thus far with Kieron Pollard leading the side well.

The Knight Riders defeated the Tallawahs earlier this season and they will be looking to repeat the feat when they square off later tonight.

On that note, let us have a look at the telecast details for this exciting encounter.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Sabina Park, Jamaica

Date: 13th September 2019

Time: 8:00 pm (Local Time); 6:30 am IST on the 14th of September

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Advertisement

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Andre Russell (C), Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Amad Butt, Chris Lamont, Steven Jacobs, Imran Khan, Xavier Marshall, Shamae Springer, Ramaal Lewis, Derval Green and Javelle Glenn

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Colin Munro, Akeal Hosein, Javon Searles, Mark Deyal, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Khary Pierre, Tion Webster, Mohammad Hasnain