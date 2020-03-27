James Anderson refuses to let pandemic end his career

English pacer James Anderson has vowed to not let the coronavirus pandemic bring an end to his career,

Anderson is open to playing white-ball cricket if he's not allowed to showcase his skill in Test or County cricket.

With all cricket action across the world being called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, English pacer James Anderson has vowed to not let the outbreak prematurely end his illustrious career.

There is still a lot of uncertainty about how much cricket will be played in the English summer, if any at all. England are scheduled to play home test series against West Indies and Pakistan in the summer.

Anderson, who is England’s most successful bowler in Tests, turns 38 in July but he is certain that he still has a lot to offer in international cricket.

"I've not actually thought about never playing cricket again. We will play again and I will play again at some stage,” the pacer said during a conference call on Thursday. "Not bowling a ball this summer? At the moment that’s pretty realistic with the situation around the world. I think it would be silly to not think about that, but long-term I think I'm still going to play.”

Anderson added that there was more life than sport, and that missing out on some cricket, even a season of it, was not a lot considering all that was happening in the world.

"There's more to life than sport as we've seen, what people are sacrificing in the NHS [National Health Service] and sadly people losing their lives to this virus. For us to be sacrificing some, maybe all, of the cricket season…I don't think that’s a huge sacrifice considering."

The Lancashire quick also revealed that he would turn to white-ball cricket if there was no chance of playing Test cricket or at the County championship level.