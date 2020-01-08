James Anderson ruled out of South Africa tour after suffering rib injury

Gautam Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

James Anderson is 16 more wickets short of claiming 600 Test victims.

England's veteran fast bowler James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the South Africa tour with a left rib injury. The gun pacer who had scalped a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Cape Town Test sustained the injury on the last day of the second Test match. Ergo, it is a big blow for the visitors as Anderson has all the experience under his belt.

Anderson had cleaned up the South African lower order to end with 5/40 off 19 overs in the first innings, which was instrumental in giving England the crucial first innings lead. Despite going through the pain, Anderson continued to bowl as England was pushing for the victory in the second innings.

The 37-year-old pacer bowled eight overs on the fifth day despite reporting tightness and discomfort at the end of the morning session. England's highest-ever wicket taker was taken for a scan on Wednesday which confirmed that the bowler suffered a bone-related injury, which has ruled him for the remaining tour of South Africa. This leaves England without his services in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg Tests. The swing master had scalped nine wickets in the first two Test matches.

Such injuries are expected to take six to eight weeks to heal and Anderson will also have to undergo a rehabilitation process. The experienced fast bowler will head back home to start his rehab process whereas Craig Overton, the lanky pacer from Somerset, will stay with the team as a cover.

The veteran pacer has had his issues with injuries in the recent past. The England pack leader had bowled only four overs in the Ashes and was ruled out with a calf injury. Subsequently, he had made his comeback in the first Test match against South Africa at Centurion.

The four-match Test series is tied 1-1 after England won the second match by 189 runs. The third Test match will take place at Port Elizabeth from January 16.

Also read: Stokes leads England to thrilling victory to level South Africa series