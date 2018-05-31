James Taylor does not want England to drop James Anderson, Stuart Broad

England lost their first match against Pakistan at Lord's.

Manish Pathak News 31 May 2018, 19:45 IST

Former England batsman James Taylor has said that there is no need to panic and axe either James Anderson or Stuart Broad from the Test team.

Writing in his column for the Evening Standard, Taylor said that it was not the time to panic and get rid of the two best bowlers – especially when the biggest problem hasn’t been the bowling.

“We are talking about one of the most successful pace combinations of all time. The end will come eventually, but it would be ridiculous to dismiss a proven player when you’re under the pump and need them to stand up," he further added.

Taylor, who had to quit cricket owing to a heart disease, also advised the England team to watch and learn how to bowl from Pakistan and that the bowlers should look to bowl full to extract maximum possible benefit out of the surface and from the conditions.

There has been muted dissatisfaction with the form of Stuart Broad and James Anderson after England were smashed in the Ashes.

Broad especially is facing a tough time as he could only pick up a single wicket in the Lord's Test match.

However, England might not want to drop either Broad or Anderson due to the fitness concerns of Ben Stokes. Sam Curran has already been roped in as a cover for the Durham-all-rounder.

Earlier, Michael Vaughan had gone on record saying that England should now drop either one of Stuart Broad and James Anderson and that few stern decisions need to be made as England's problems had ‘gone beyond just changing the opening batsman’.

James Anderson was quick to hit back and he said that between Broad and him they have picked 950 wickets and that he's aware of what lengths needed to be bowled on certain pitches.