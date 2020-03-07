Janneman Malan added to South Africa's squad for ODI series against India

Janneman Malan

What's the story?

Batsman Janneman Malan has been added to South Africa's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI tour of India.

The Background

The Proteas who lost (2-1) the T20I series against Australia, have whitewashed Aaron Finch's men in the just-concluded three-match ODI series. After winning the series opener by 74 runs at Boland Park, the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead having chased down the target of 272 runs in the next game at Bloemfontein- courtesy a century from opening batsman Janneman Malan.

The 23-year-old who was playing just his second ODI scored his maiden International century (129* off 139 balls) thereby helping his side clinch the series. Quinton de Kock's men continued their winning run in the final fixture of the series as well. After inviting the visitors to bat first on winning the toss, South Africa chased down the target of 255 runs in just 45.3 overs thereby winning the contest by six wickets and the series 3-0.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Malan was not a part of the 15-man squad announced initially has been included in the squad for the ODI tour of India begining on March 12th. A good outing with the bat against Australia especially his series-winning unbeaten century in the second ODI has helped Malan to make the cut for the series against Virat Kohli's men.

#BreakingNews Proteas opening batsman, Janneman Malan has been included into the team’s ODI tour to India. They will now travel with a 16-man squad for the three-match series taking place in Dharamshala, Lucknow and Kolkata.

The team departs for India tomorrow morning. #INDvSA

The talented Malan will be competing for the opener's spot with Temba Bavuma, who was ruled out of the ODI series against Australia due to a hamstring injury.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.

What's next?

The series against India would be a great opportuity for Janneman Malan to prove his batting credentials. The 16-man South Africa squad will be departing for India on Sunday (March 8th) for the series beginning on March 12th at Dharamsala. The remaining two fixtures of the series will be played on March 15th at Lucknow and on March 18th at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.