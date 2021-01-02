January 2021's complete international cricket schedule 

After a fantastic end to 2020, international cricket teams will continue to entertain fans in the new year. Eleven out of the twelve Test-playing nations will be in action this month.

The Indian cricket team will play the last two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney and Brisbane. Bangladesh and Afghanistan will return to the cricket field after a long time.

Sri Lanka will host their first home series of 2021, while South Africa will kick off a historic Pakistan tour in the final week of January. The first 31 days of 2021 will be full of intense cricket action.

Here's a look at the complete international cricket schedule of January.

Indian cricket team's tour of Australia, 2020-21

Can Australia bounce back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

The Indian cricket team made a splendid comeback in the second Test match of the ICC World Test Championship series against Australia. Ajinkya Rahane's men have an opportunity to register their second consecutive Test series win Down Under.

India vs Australia 2020-21 Schedule

January 7th-11th: Australia vs India, third Test, Sydney

January 15th-19th: Australia vs India, fourth Test, Brisbane

Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2020-21

Can New Zealand begin 2021 with a win?

New Zealand ended 2020 with an impressive five-match winning streak in the game's longest format. The Black Caps have a chance to increase their chances of making it to the ICC World Test Championship final by whitewashing Pakistan 2-0.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020-21 Schedule

January 3rd-7th: New Zealand vs Pakistan, second Test, Christchurch

Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2020-21

South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 45 runs

South Africa crushed Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs in the first Test match at SuperSport Park. The two teams will lock horns again in the New Year's Test at The Wanderers.

South Africa vs. Sri Lanka 2020-21 Schedule

January 3rd-7th: South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, second Test, Johannesburg

England tour of Sri Lanka, 2021

England’s red ball squad have all tested negative for Covid-19 and are scheduled to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow.



They are due to play 2 Tests in Galle starting on January 14th. #bbccricket #SLvENG pic.twitter.com/hTxL6EPDjo — Test Match Special (@bbctms) January 1, 2021

The cricket boards of England and Sri Lanka had planned this tour for 2020. Unfortunately, the English team returned home before the series got underway because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, this 2-Test series will happen in January 2021.

Sri Lanka vs. England 2021 Schedule

January 14th-18th: Sri Lanka vs. England, first Test, Galle

January 22nd-26th: Sri Lanka vs. England, second Test, Galle

Afghanistan vs. Ireland, 2021

Afghanistan will return to action this year

Afghanistan cricket team has not played a single international series after the pandemic. They will host Ireland in the United Arab Emirates for a 3-match ODI series this month.

Afghanistan vs. Ireland 2021 Schedule

January 18th: Afghanistan vs. Ireland, first ODI, Abu Dhabi

January 21st: Afghanistan vs. Ireland, second ODI, Abu Dhabi

January 23rd: Afghanistan vs. Ireland, third ODI, Abu Dhabi

West Indies tour of Bangladesh, 2021

Even Bangladesh did not play international matches after COVID break last year

Bangladesh cricket team will host West Indies for 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches in January 2021. The visitors have named a second-string squad for this tour with the big names opting out due to personal reasons.

Bangladesh vs. West Indies 2021 Schedule

January 20th: Bangladesh vs. West Indies, first ODI, Dhaka

January 22nd: Bangladesh vs. West Indies, second ODI, Dhaka

January 25th: Bangladesh vs. West Indies, third ODI, Chattogram

(The Test series will happen in February)

South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2021

Cricket South Africa confirm tour to Pakistan in 2021 ✅



The series will consist of 2️⃣ Tests and 3️⃣ T20Is 🙌#PAKvSA #SAvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/rOt2verTYo — CricLove (@CricLoveTweets) December 10, 2020

South Africa will make a historic visit to Pakistan this month. The Proteas will play two Test matches and three T20Is against the hosts. Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore will host the South African team.

Pakistan vs. South Africa 2021 Schedule

January 26th-30th: Pakistan vs. South Africa, first Test, Karachi

(The remaining matches of this tour will happen in February)