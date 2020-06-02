BBL - Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie cleared the record, and stated that he never applied for the coveted role of the Indian cricket team's head coach. However, he mentioned that he was indeed flattered that his name was linked to the mighty Indian team.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu on Tuesday, Jason Gillespie cleared the rumour mills around the topic of him applying for the role a few years ago:

“I never applied for that role with India. It was a bit of a surprise when my name was linked. There were no conversations or contact but I was very flattered to be linked with a team of India's standing,” said Jason Gillespie.

The fiery former Australian speedster is enjoying the second innings of life, after playing at the top level of cricket for nearly a decade (1996-2006). After his retirement, Jason Gillespie has been involved in host of coaching assignments, and has a stellar record so far.

Although Jason Gillespie didn’t apply for the post of coach of the Indian team, he has become a highly-sought after coach in the circuit.

“I am involved with the Adelaide Strikers in BBL, Sussex in County. I have had a taste of the IPL, I was a bowling coach with KXIP. I loved that, it was a lot of fun and the passion the fans have for IPL is brilliant," said Jason Gillespie, while talking about his different coaching stints.

Jason Gillespie on his future

Gillespie bowling for Australia

The veteran holds an impressive track record as a coach, having guided the Adelaide Strikers to the BBL title back in 2017. Jason Gillespie also coached the English county team Yorkshire to back-to-back County Championships in 2014 and 2015.

When asked if he will be taking any international assignments or whether he will return to the IPL fold, the light-hearted Gillespie told Sportskeeda:

Advertisement

“Coaching at international level I would love to do in the future, One day I would love to be involved at franchise and take a crack at international level in the future,” he added.

A veteran of 71 Test matches, Jason Gillespie took 259 Test wickets, and is fondly remembered for the double century he made against Bangladesh in 2006.