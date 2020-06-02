Jason Gillespie terms Michael Clarke's claims of Australian cricketers protecting IPL contracts 'nonsense'

Michael Clarke 's statement has been called nonsense by Gillespie

Former Australian speedster Jason Gillespie has responded to Michael Clarke’s allegations that Australian cricketers were sucking up to Virat Kohli and the Indian team by not sledging them, in order to protect their IPL contracts.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu on Tuesday, the pacer termed Clarke's claims as 'a bit of nonsense'.

"I don't know, sounds like a bit of nonsense,” said Jason Gillespie, mincing no words.

Earlier this year, Michael Clarke had stirred the cauldron of controversy, when he remarked:

“I feel that Australian cricket, and probably every other team over a little period, went the opposite and actually sucked up to India. They were too scared to sledge Kohli or the other Indian players because they had to play with them in April (IPL).”

Just like Jason Gillespie, other Australian cricketers have also refused to agree with Michael Clarke's statements. Earlier, as reported by Sportskeeda, Tim Paine and Pat Cummins had also said that no Australian player had compromised their intensity against the Indians.

Jason Gillespie on Australian cricketers not playing in the IPL

When asked if the likes of Mitchell Starc did not prefer playing in the IPL to get extended periods of rest to play for the national side, Jason Gillespie said that it was about managing the work-load:

“Players need to decide which is more important franchise or nation, Starc wants to represent Australia and it’s his belief. There are times when he has played in the IPL and there are times when he has opted out. At the end it all comes down to managing the work,” said Jason Gillespie.

Jason Gillespie iterated that Mitchell Starc loves playing the IPL, and that if the cricket calendar is manageable, Starc will definitely be playing in the IPL in the next couple of years.

“Look, I know Mitchell Starc loves playing in the IPL. You Know he has spoken about how much he enjoys playing there…he has to marry that up with his periods of rest to play for Australia. Starc will be available to play the IPL if it happens later this year, he's enjoyed in the IPL,” added Jason Gillespie.