Jasprit Bumrah equals Anil Kumble’s record in Boxing Day Tests with MCG masterclass

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah became the joint leading Indian wicket-taker in Boxing Day Tests at the MCG by equalling Anil Kumble’s record.

Jasprit Bumrah has been in fine form throughout the Test. The bowler picked up the wicket of Pat Cummins with a snorter to take his 15th wicket during Boxing Day Tests at the iconic venue. The wicket meant the pacer has now matched Anil Kumble’s tally while nosing ahead of Indian great Kapil Dev.

Jasprit Bumrah at MCG --



6/33

3/53

4/56

2/54



77.5 overs | 15 wickets | Avg 13.06 | SR 31.1#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/gL9IFkihH5 — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) December 29, 2020

Bumrah ended with figures of 43-10-110-6 in the Test. Incidentally, he was the star of the show the last time India played the Boxing Day Test at MCG in 2018-19 as well. The bowler had then picked up 9 wickets in the Test, as India romped to a 137-run victory.

In two outings at the MCG for Boxing Day Tests, the bowler has picked up 15 wickets at an average of 13.06. His strike rate of 31.1 is outstanding as well, while Jasprit Bumrah also has the distinction for having the best figures amongst Indian bowlers in an innings with 6 for 33.

Jasprit Bumrah opens up on MCG exploits

Jasprit Bumrah advising debutant Siraj during the Boxing Day Test

Bumrah has developed into one of the most feared bowlers in the world in recent years. His skills were there for everyone to see in this Test match, and he led the Indian pace attack from the front. Each time Rahane called upon him, Bumrah delivered, picking up wickets at crucial intervals.

In the absence of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah also showed great leadership skills. The right-arm fast bowler was regularly seen advising debutant Mohammed Siraj, with Siraj also crediting Bumrah for helping him during the Boxing Day Test.

Gee whiz - Jasprit Bumrah with the feather touch to dismiss Steve Smith! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/soi7Qrf4gs — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2020

Speaking to the media after Australia were bowled out, Jasprit Bumrah provided an insight into the team’s plans on Day 4. The fast bowler also emphasized that focuses on getting the basics right rather than putting undue pressure on himself.

“The chat was to not complain about being a bowler short and to try and make the run-scoring hard for their batsmen. We were just trying to help each other and have good communication with each other. I don't look at stats and put unnecessary pressure on myself. I just look to do the basics.”

Jasprit Bumrah’s MCG outing will bode well for the upcoming Tests against Australia. With Umesh Yadav possibly injured as well, the responsibility on Jasprit Bumrah’s shoulder will only increase in the future. If the recent past is anything to go by, that will only bring the best out of him.