Jasprit Bumrah gearing up for 2020, terms 2019 as the year of 'accomplishments and learnings'

Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has depicted that 2019 was a year full of 'accomplishments, learning, hard work, and making memories' and expressed that he was looking forward to 2020 in a tweet from his official Twitter handle.

The 26-year-old, who had suffered a stress fracture in his lower back in September, is set to make his return in the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in January.

Tagging the photos of his memorable moments of 2019, Bumrah tweeted,

2019 has been a year of accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories, on the field and off it too. And on the last day of the year, I'm looking forward to everything that 2020 has to offer!

Bumrah enjoyed a fantastic year in 2019 in all three formats of the game. He played a pivotal role in leading India to a Test series victory in Australia for the first time, finishing with 21 wickets to his name in the series.

He continued his exploits in the IPL with 19 wickets as the highest wicket-taker from Mumbai Indians, powering the team to its fourth title. He also became the third-only Indian after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to claim a hat-trick in red-ball cricket in the series against West Indies.

The fast bowler claimed 25 ODI wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 4.62 this year. He also finished the year as the number one bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings. On the other hand, Bumrah took 14 wickets in 3 Tests in 2019, placing himself in the sixth spot in the ICC Test rankings.

Bumrah last played for India at Kingston against the West Indies in August. He has been picked for both the T20I series versus Sri Lanka and the ODI series against Australia next month. Hence, he would be looking to spearhead India's pace attack and start the upcoming year on a high note.