Jasprit Bumrah reveals why he wasn't part of the squad for West Indies series

The 23-year-old has been in stunning form during the ongoing Champions Trophy.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 16 Jun 2017, 16:13 IST

Bumrah has been exceptional at the death overs

What’s the story?

Despite being in great form, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies. The 23-year-old pacer revealed that although he is “fully fit”, he has been advised rest by the management.

Speaking about the reason behind his absence from the squad and whether he is fully fit for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against Pakistan on Sunday, Bumrah said: “I am totally fine, they (selectors and team management) have told me to take rest. I am fully fit and there are no niggles”.

He also added that despite his good form he was “not disappointed” not to be picked as he has just been doing what he is told to. “I am not disappointed. I have been doing things that I have been told to do,” he added.

In case you didn’t know...

India’s 15-member squad for the five ODIs and solitary T20I against West Indies that begin on June 23 was announced during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final that India won to secure a spot in the final. While it was largely the same squad that is currently taking part in the Champions Trophy, both Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were rested while Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav earned their maiden call-ups to the ODI side.

India's Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik

The Details

Ever since making his debut in 2016, Bumrah has become an integral part of India’s limited-overs set-up. Although he only has four wickets from four matches in the ongoing tournament, he has been impressive at the death overs with his yorkers and deceptive slower ball.

In his 15 ODIs, the 23-year-old has not only picked up an impressive tally of 26 wickets but done that at an economy rate of under 5, which is simply staggering consider the modern strike rates of batsmen.

What’s next?

The next assignment for Jasprit Bumrah will be the final of this year's Champions Trophy, as India look to retain their crown when they take on Pakistan at The Oval on June 18 (Sunday). India head to West Indies just a few days later for a five-match ODI series, which begins on June 23.

Author’s Take

The arrival of Bumrah has been a big boon for India as he has solved India's death bowling woes. Despite his incredible success and great form, the fact that the management is managing him carefully is a good sign. Far too often Indian fast bowlers have been run into the ground and although the 23-year-old just plays the limited-overs format, it is good to see that he is being taken care of by the management, which bodes well for a long and fruitful international career.