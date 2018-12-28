×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah's magnificent spell and how the Aussies succumbed to it 

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Feature
120   //    28 Dec 2018, 19:46 IST

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

The Indian skipper Virat Kohli doffed his cap off to Jasprit Bumrah on the way back to the dressing room after Australia had been bundled out for 151 in the first innings of the MCG Test.

The Indian ace pacer had just returned with figures of 6/33 and had made the Australian batsmen dance to his tunes. Here was a bowler who made his debut earlier this year in South Africa. But that debut of his was massively criticized. Virat Kohli and co were questioned for fast-tracking him to Test cricket and how he might not be successful in the longest form of the game.

However, the year has almost come to an end and this same Bumrah is finishing the year as India’s premier speedster across formats. In the nine Test matches (with one innings left), he’s picked up 45 wickets which is the joint-most by an Indian.

Mohammed Shami also has the same number of scalps but has played three Tests more than Bumrah. In a year where team selection has cost multiple Test matches, Bumrah’s selection is one to be proud of.

The way Bumrah has bowled this year especially in red-ball cricket has been remarkable. He has become Kohli’s go-to bowler for every situation. If Kohli needs a wicket, Bumrah is summoned, if he needs to stem the run-flow, Bumrah is summoned. If the pressure needs to be maintained from one end, Bumrah is summoned.

Sanjay Manjrekar aptly summarized Bumrah when he tweeted, “Bumrah is the bowling equivalent of the 360 degrees batsman.”

In this series, the Gujarat pacer had bowled extremely well and was the pick of the Indian pacers. However, he didn’t have a heap of wickets to show for his efforts. But you could sense that Bumrah was one the verge of a big spell.

He had picked up 11 wickets in the series but had bowled a lot better than what those numbers suggest. He had gone past the bat on numerous times and had the batsmen in strife on multiple occasions. However, all came together at the MCG as he blew away the Australian batting line-up with a magnificent spell.

 

The opening burst

Marcus Harris was Bumrah's first wicket of the day
Advertisement

To start off with, Bumrah bowled three overs in the dying moments of the second day. He had produced three real testing overs and had both Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch in trouble. He was unlucky not to pick up a wicket.

However, he was at it again on the third morning. The first couple of overs he bowled were quiet. But every now and then there was one that kept low and threatened the stumps and the pads.

It was in his fourth over of the morning that he produced the breakthrough (to give India their second wicket) as he bounced out Harris. That was the only wicket of his first spell in the first session. He had bowled five very good overs and had hardly given anything away.


Outsmarting Shaun Marsh on the final ball before Lunch

Then came another burst before Lunch and it was just a three-over spell. And off the last ball before the lunch interval, he produced a moment of brilliance. He foxed Shaun Marsh with a brilliant slower delivery which dipped on him and trapped him in front.

The setup was simply outstanding. Every ball of that over was over 140 kmph and he bowled a slower yorker at 111 kmph to pick up his second wicket. He later revealed that it was Rohit Sharma’s idea to bowl the slower delivery but the execution was simply brilliant.


The short yet effective burst after Lunch

After Lunch, he knocked over Travis Head with a full in-dipper to leave Australia reeling at 92/5. He bowled just three overs in the second session but he delivered a crucial blow with the wicket of Head who is Australia’s leading run-getter in the series.

Wrapping up things in the final session

After Tea, Bumrah was at his absolute best as he blew away the last three wickets to give India a massive 292-run lead. He first had Tim Paine edging behind the stumps. He got one to angle away from the Aussie skipper who hung his bat out and edged to Rishabh Pant who took a good low catch. Nathan Lyon was trapped in front with an inswinging yorker and Bumrah got to the much deserved five-wicket haul.

Josh Hazlewood was castled off a full delivery to end the innings. Bumrah completed a six-wicket, 6/33, his best figures in his short nine-Test career. This was his third fifer in this year and he became the first Asian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in each of England, South Africa and Australia in the same calendar year.

After what has been a somewhat luckless first two Tests, Bumrah finally got the reward for some fine bowling. His spell of 6/33 ensured India are in the driver’s seat and also have some time in the game to bat again.

In this series, no bowler has beaten the bat as many times Bumrah has. According to CricViz, Bumrah has gone past the edge or drawn the edge, once every four deliveries. That stat just highlights the 25-year-old pacer’s consistency.

From being a T20 specialist (or rather a limited-overs specialist) to India’s first-choice Test pacer (Kohli’s go-to man), Bumrah has come a long way. He has the most wickets by an Indian bowler in his debut calendar year. His rise has been phenomenal and his ability to learn quickly has been the hallmark of this short journey. It still surprises a lot of people how he generates the pace from such a short run-up and an awkward action.

Bumrah is a prized commodity in Indian cricket. If Virat Kohli is India’s superstar, then so is Bumrah. A year ago, he was on the plane to South Africa, unsure of a place in India's Test XI, but Kohli backed him and here he is, India’s new all-format superstar. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah
Sahil Jain
ANALYST
A Cricket Geek!
Australia vs India 2018/19: Twitter reacts as Aussies...
RELATED STORY
Watch Jasprit Bumrah's slow yorker to Shaun Marsh that...
RELATED STORY
Has the Indian Cricket team broken Australia's spirit?
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah credits teammate for his epic slow yorker...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 Unnoticed things from the...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why India lost the second Test against Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Previewing the 3rd Test in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 factors that could decide...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India struggled against Australia in the...
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah breaks Indian record for most Test wickets...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | 11:30 PM
IND 443/7 & 54/5 (27.0 ov)
AUS 151/10
Day 3 | Stumps: India lead Australia by 346 runs with 5 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us