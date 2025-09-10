Jasprit Bumrah vs Josh Hazlewood - comparing their stats after 55 T20Is

Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be see in action during Team India's Asia Cup 2025 campaign, which kicks off with a match against hosts UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. In the build-up to the tournament, there were reports that the fast bowler might be rested as part of his workload management. However, he was picked in the 15-man squad.

Bumrah is likely to be a key member of the Indian team that will look to defend their T20 World Cup crown at home next year. In fact, he was the Player of the Tournament when the Men in Blue lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa in the final in Barbados. In eight matches, he picked up 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17.

Bumrah and Australia's Josh Hazlewood are two of the top T20 bowlers currently. The latter has played 55 T20Is so far. In this feature, we compare his stats with that of Bumrah at the same stage.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Josh Hazlewood - Who has more wickets and a better average after 55 T20Is?

After 55 T20Is, Bumrah had 66 wickets to his name at an average of 19.54. Of his T20I scalps after 55 matches, 15 came in 11 matches against Australia at an average of 20.13. He also claimed 12 scalps in 10 matches against New Zealand at an average of 19.33 and eight wickets in 10 T20Is against Sri Lanka, averaging 22.37. Further, he had five scalps in three games against England, averaging 12.

In 55 T20Is, Hazlewood has picked up 73 wickets at an average of 21.83. Of his scalps, 15 have come in eight T20Is against Sri Lanka, averaging 11.60 and 14 in 10 T20Is against West Indies, averaging 22.85. Further, he has 11 wickets in nine T20Is against England (average 26.81), eight in five matches against South Africa (average 22.75) and six in four matches against New Zealand (average 17.50).

Jasprit Bumrah vs Josh Hazlewood - Who has a better economy rate after 55 T20Is?

After 55 T20Is, Bumrah had an economy rate of 6.52. The right-arm pacer had an economy of 7.45 in 11 innings against Australia and 6.20 in three innings against England. Further, he had an economy of 6.10 in 10 T20Is against New Zealand and 6.17 in 10 matches against Sri Lanka.

Having played 55 matches, Hazlewood had an economy rate of 7.60. The Australian pacer has an economy of 8.93 in nine matches against England and 9.04 in six matches against India. Further, he has an economy of 6.56 in four matches against New Zealand and 5.43 in eight T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Josh Hazlewood - Who has claimed more four-fers after 55 T20Is?

Bumrah did not have a four-fer to his name after 55 T20Is. His best at that stage was 3-11, which came against Zimbabwe in Harare in June 2016. The 31-year-old had also picked up 3-16 against Australia in Visakhapatnam (February 2019), 3-14 against England in Bengaluru (February 2017) and 3-12 against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui (February 2020).

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 5w 4w Jasprit Bumrah 66 19.54 6.52 3-11 0 0 Josh Hazlewood 73 21.83 7.60 4-12 0 4

(Bumrah vs Hazlewood - stats comparison after 55 T20Is)

After 55 T20Is, Hazlewood has four four-fers to his credit. His best of 4-12 came against Sri Lanka in Sydney (February 2022). Hazlewood also picked up 4-16 against the same opponent in Colombo (June 2022). Further, the Aussie pacer claimed 4-30 against England in Melbourne (January 2014) and 4-39 against West Indies in Abu Dhabi in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Josh Hazlewood - Who has a better record in wins after 55 T20Is?

Of his first 55 matches, Bumrah was part of 37 T20Is that India won. In winning causes, the right-arm pacer claimed 49 wickets at an average of 17.34 and an economy rate of 6.35, with a best of 3-11. In 13 matches that India lost, he picked up 13 wickets at an average of 25.30 and an economy rate of 6.83.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 5w 4w Jasprit Bumrah 37 49 17.34 6.35 3-11 0 0 Josh Hazlewood 34 51 18.70 7.17 4-12 0 4

(Bumrah vs Hazlewood - stats comparison in wins after 55 T20Is)

Hazlewood has featured in 34 matches that Australia have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 51 wickets at an average of 18.70 and an economy rate of 7.17. In 19 T20Is that Australia have lost, he has claimed 18 wickets at an average of 32.33 and an economy rate of 8.35.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

