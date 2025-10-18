Jasprit Bumrah vs Mitchell Starc - comparing their ODI stats after 89 matches

Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the three-match ODI series in Australia, which begins in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The right-arm pacer fast bowler has been given a break as part of his workload management.

The 31-year-old played three of the five Tests during the grueling tour of England. He was also part of India's Asia Cup 2025 squad and played five matches in the T20 tournament. Bumrah played both the Tests against West Indies at home recently. While he was not named in the ODI squad for Australia, the pacer has been picked for the five-match T20I series.

Bumrah has featured in 89 ODIs so far. In this feature, we compare his stats with that of star Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc after the latter had also played 89 matches.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Mitchell Starc - Who has more wickets and a better average after 89 ODIs?

In 89 ODIs, Bumrah has picked up 149 wickets at an impressive average of 23.55. Of his one-day scalps, 30 have come in 21 matches against Australia at an average of 34.13. The right-arm fast bowler has also picked up 26 wickets in 13 matches against Sri Lanka (average 16.65) and 17 wickets in seven ODIs against England at an average of 21.88.

After 89 ODIs, Starc had 177 wickets to his name at an average of 21.86. Of his scalps at that stage, 26 scalps came in 16 ODIs against England at an average of 34.53. The left-arm seamer had also picked up 27 wickets in 17 ODIs against Sri Lanka (average 18.88), 23 wickets in nine matches against New Zealand (average 16.08) and 23 scalps in 10 ODIs against Pakistan (average 18.04).

Jasprit Bumrah vs Mitchell Starc - Who has a better economy rate after 89 ODIs?

Having played 89 ODIs, Bumrah has an excellent economy rate of 4.59. The Indian pacer has an economy rate of 5.26 in 21 matches against Australia and 5.88 in seven matches against England. Further, he has an economy rate of 4.83 in 13 ODIs against New Zealand, 4.53 in eight matches against Pakistan and 4.01 in 12 matches against South Africa.

After 89 one-day matches, Starc had an economy rate of 5.10. The Aussie speedster had an economy rate of 6.08 in 16 ODIs against England and 5.66 in 11 ODIs against India. Further, the 35-year-old had an economy rate of 4.47 in nine matches against New Zealand, 4.56 in 10 matches against Pakistan and 5.58 in 13 one-dayers against South Africa.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Mitchell Starc - Who has more five-fers after 89 ODIs?

In 89 ODIs, Bumrah has picked up two five-fers and six four-wicket match hauls. His best of 6-19 came against England at The Oval in July 2022. Courtesy of his sensational spell, India won the game by 10 wickets. The pacer also claimed 5-27 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in August 2017. The Men in Blue went on to win this contest by six wickets.

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Jasprit Bumrah 149 23.55 4.59 6-19 6 2 Mitchell Starc 177 21.86 5.10 6-28 11 7

(Bumrah vs Starc - ODI bowling stats comparison after 89 matches)

After 89 ODIs, Starc had an incredible seven five-fers. His best of 6-28 came against New Zealand in Auckland in the 2015 World Cup. The Aussie pacer also picked up 6-43 against India in Melbourne in January 2015. Of his seven five-fers, three came against West Indies, two against New Zealand and one each against India and Pakistan.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Mitchell Starc - Who has a better record in wins after 89 ODIs?

Bumrah has been part of 63 ODIs that India have won. In winning causes, he has picked up 119 wickets at an average of 18.69 and an economy rate of 4.21, with two five-fers and five four-fers. In 25 ODIs that India have lost, he has claimed 30 wickets at an average of 42.80 and an economy rate of 5.46.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Jasprit Bumrah 63 119 18.69 4.21 6-19 5 2 Mitchell Starc 56 133 16.69 4.58 6-43 9 6

(Bumrah vs Starc - ODI bowling stats comparison in wins after 89 matches)

After 89 ODIs, Starc had been part of 56 matches that Australia won. In winning causes, he claimed 133 wickets at an average of 16.69 and an economy rate of 4.58. Six of his five-fers came in victories. In 28 matches that the Aussies lost, he claimed 39 wickets at an average of 39.71 and an economy rate of 6.18.

