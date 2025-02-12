Jasprit Bumrah vs Mitchell Starc - Comparing their stats in the Champions Trophy

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy squad following the injury that he sustained during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Australia.

Bumrah was named in India's 15-man preliminary squad but has failed to recover in time for the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, India are not the only team losing out key players ahead of the start of the ICC event.

Ace left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc, in a surprising move, decided to pull out of the marquee ICC event at the very last minute. Starc cited personal reasons for pulling out, which comes as a huge blow for Australia, who will also miss Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, thus completely depleting their pace attack.

The last edition of the Champions Trophy took place in 2017 in England as the tournament is all set to return for a new edition in 2025. Australia last won the tournament in 2009 while India last won the tournament in 2013.

As both Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc will miss the 2025 edition, let us take a look at how the two have fared in the history of the competition.

Jasprit Bumrah stats in Champions Trophy

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has played in only one edition of the Champions Trophy. He was a part of India's campaign in 2017, where they came close to defending their title from 2013 but fell short, losing the final against Pakistan.

Bumrah played five matches in the 2017 edition and bowled 42 overs, conceding 210 runs and picking up four wickets at an average of 52.50, economy rate of 5.00 and a strike-rate of 63.0.

His best figures in the tournament of 2/28 came against South Africa in a Group B fixture, where he also won the 'Player of the Match' for his fine display with the ball. However, he gave away 68 runs for no wicket from nine overs in the final against Pakistan.

Mitchell Starc stats in Champions Trophy

As compared to Bumrah, Mitchell Starc has played fewer games in the Champions Trophy, despite having participated in two editions (2013 and 2017). In the 2013 edition, however, Starc played just a solitary game against England, where he gave away 75 runs from 10 overs at an economy-rate of 7.50 and managed to pick up one wicket.

In the 2017 edition, Mitchell Starc played three games and bowled 27.3 overs, giving away 133 runs and picking up five wickets at an average of 26.60, economy-rate of 4.83 and a strike-rate of 33.00. His best figures of 4/29 in the tournament came against Bangladesh in a Group A clash.

While Starc has played fewer games than Bumrah in the history of the Champions Trophy, he has more wickets (6) than the Indian pacer (4). He also has a better record than Bumrah, considering a minimum of at least three matches each from the same edition (2017).

Nonetheless, the absence of both Bumrah and Starc could hurt their respective sides heading into the 2025 edition of the tournament.

