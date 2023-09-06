Jemimah Rodrigues' 3 best performances in franchise cricket

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues celebrated her birthday on September 5. The 23-year-old youngster has been one of the most exciting Indian players in the recent past. She has represented the country in 24 ODIs and 83 T20Is, scoring 2,274 runs across the two formats with 14 half-centuries to her name.

The most commendable aspect of Rodrigues' game is that she has established herself as a middle-order batter at such a young age, a role that is traditionally even more difficult to crack in women's cricket considering the role of spin bowling. However, she has also been a terrific opener in the shortest format.

She has played for the Delhi Capitals Women in the WPL, Melbourne Renegades and Stars Women in the WBBL, and the Northern Supercharges in the Women's Hundred. This piece looks at her best performances in franchise cricket across the globe.

#1 92*(43) vs Welsh Fire Women, The Women's Hundred, 2021

Jemimah Rodrigues played for the Northern Superchargers in the 2021 edition of the Women's Hundred. The Superchargers won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 130/8 in the first innings, as opener Hayley Matthews top scored with a 20-ball 30.

However, the Supercharges lost four wickets in the first 18 deliveries with just 19 runs on the board. The onus was now on the Indian batter to showcase her abilities. She hit 17 fours and a six in her stay at the crease. She took down Nicole Harvey, hitting her for three back-to-back boundaries to bring up her half-century.

Alice Davidson-Richards scored an unbeaten 23 runs off 28 balls, which showed that run-scoring was not that easy on this wicket. However, Rodrigues was clearly a class apart from the rest. Her knock meant they won by six wickets with 15 balls to spare.

#2 75*(56) vs Sydney Thunder Women, WBBL 2021/22

Melbourne Renegades skipper Sophie Molineux won the toss and elected to bat first. Jemimah Rodrigues was joined by wicket-keeper Josephine Dooley to open the batting. The duo added 84 runs in 11.1 overs for the opening wicket, after which Dooley was dismissed for a well-made 37 off 34 deliveries.

None of the batters in the middle order could complement Jemimah. Because of that, they could only finish with 142/5 in the 20 overs. Therefore, she had to slow down a bit in the latter half of her innings because the wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

The Renegades won the game by nine runs, thanks to a brilliant bowling effort. Jemimah's runs were extremely critical in a low-scoring encounter, and was awarded the Player of the Match.

#3 60 (41) vs Trent Rockers Women, The Women's Hundred 2021

Jemimah Rodrigues continued her terrific form in the 2020-21 edition of The Hundred. Skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill won the toss and elected to bat first. She was also Jemimah's opening partner, as they added 64 runs off the first 54 balls.

A couple of quick wickets (Winfield-Hill and Laura Wolvaardt) put the Superchargers under a bit of pressure. However, Rodrigues was joined by Laura Harris in what would be a match-defining partnership. The duo added 64 runs off just 25 deliveries.

Rodrigues hit 10 fours in her 62-minute stay at the crease. After a rather sedate start to her innings, she accelerated from 28 off 27 to finish at 60 off 41.