'A much-needed innings for me personally' - Jemimah Rodrigues reflects on her sensational knock

Jemimah Rodrigues played a format-altering knock for the Northern Superchargers as they picked up a win against Welsh Fire in a riveting contest at the Hundred. The 20-year-old struck an unbeaten 92 off 43 balls to help her side land an improbable victory. The win looked next to impossible when the Superchargers were reduced to 19-4 while chasing a target of 131 but Rodrigues' innings saw them snatch a famous victory.

Rodrigues, who has been struggling with form as of late with Team India, hit 17 fours and a six in her match-winning knock.

He makes all things beautiful in His time 🙌🏼

.

.

Felt good to start off @thehundred with a win. Well done Alice, @Katie_Lev , @LinseySmith95 and @bessy without whom this win wasn’t possible 💜

And lastly thank you for all your love and wishes. It means a lot to me 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vnl4weBqjJ — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) July 24, 2021

She has only been a sporadic presence for the national side and her performances leading up to The Hundred were well below-par. The young batter could only compile 12 runs off two matches against England after being recalled after the first ODI.

Rodrigues claimed she kept things simple and credited the revamped mindset for the knock.

'I've just stuck to my game, kept things simple and played the best cricket I possibly knew. I was batting really well in the nets and that makes a lot of difference because I knew there was nothing wrong with my technique or anything it's just going out there with a new mindset so I just worked from that." Rodrigues said

Her versatality was on full show with strokes all over the park. The breezy knock resulted in a rather comfortable win in the end as the hosts got to the target with 15 balls to spare.

It's just very good being back: Jemimah Rodrigues

The player of the match had previously struck a sensational unbeaten century while representing the Yorkshire Diamonds, at 18 years of age.

Rodrigues admits that she loves playing in England and feels at home. She labeled the knock as a special innings as it comes after a bout of poor form and also in the presence of a full-house crowd.

"Coming back here, it really feels like coming home. I love batting in England, the wickets are more batter-friendly than in India. It was a very good innings and a much-needed one for me personally... It's just very good being back." Rodrigues added.

The opener will be back in action at The Hundred when the Northern Superchargers take on Trent Rockets at Nottingham on Monday (July 26)

