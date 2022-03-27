"Jhulan's experience would have definitely come good" - Mithali Raj reacts after India's elimination from World Cup

Mithali Raj rued missing Jhulan Goswami's experience in the virtual quarter-final as South Africa knocked India out of the Women's World Cup in Christchurch on Sunday.

It went down to the wire but the Proteas had the last laugh with Mignon du Preez steering them home with an unbeaten half-century. India conceded 11 runs in the 46th over followed by another 14 in the next that shifted the momentum in South Africa's favor.

Mithali felt they had a good total on board, considering the bowling attack they boast. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Mithali Raj said:

"I think we have given it our all. It was a good game for both sides, but for us, it means the end of our campaign. With the bowlers that we had and the way they have been bowling, I thought 274 was a good total."

She then went onto add:

"Jhulan's experience would have definitely come good but it was also the chance for the other bowlers to step up to the plate."

Incidentally, the 39-year-old senior fast bowler sustained a side strain and had to sit out for the crucial encounter.

Despite Jhulan Goswami's absence, the Indian spinners managed to take the game into the 50th over. However, Deepti Sharma overstepped in the penultimate delivery of the over to give South Africa an easy chance to win the game, who grabbed it with both hands.

Meanwhile, with India out of the global event, fans have seen the last of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami in the World Cups. The veteran Indian captain feels the onus is now on the youngsters to take the baton ahead.

"With our World Cup being the last, it now presents an opportunity for the next set of players to take the baton forward. A big thanks to all the fans who have supported us right through, I wish the support continues for us as we go forward," she concluded.

"I have been very fortunate, the girls have supported me throughout" - Mignon du Preez after knocking India out

Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall set up the run chase for South Africa after losing Lizelle Lee early on in the innings.

They added 125 runs for the second wicket but India struck back, dismissing both the set batters. Mignon du Preez came out in the middle at the dismissal of Wolvaardt and paced the innings beautifully.

She had two reprieves but cashed in on the opportunity to take the side home. The 32-year-old cricketer thanked her teammates for sticking to her side on all odds.

"I have been very fortunate, the girls have supported me throughout, I haven't had the best start to the tournament with the bat but to be able to do it today for us today was very special," she said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Du Preez went onto add:

"The biggest thing was to take it deep. When I got in, there was still quite a few overs and we knew if we actually gave us some time, it'll get easier. Myself and Kapp said again we just need to take it as deep as possible because we know what Chloe can do."

South Africa will now lock horns with England in the semifinals on March 31 to set up a final date against the winners of Australia vs West Indies clash.

