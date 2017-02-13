Joe Root appointed England Test captain

Four years after his Test debut, Joe Root has been appointed as England's Test captain.

Following the resignation of Alastair Cook, 26-year old batsman Joe Root has been appointed as England’s Test captain. He was offered the role by the Director of Cricket in England, Andrew Strauss, and accepted it over the course of the weekend.

The decision was confirmed by the England Cricket Board (ECB) after the Executive Board gave a formal consent to the same. After meeting Root, Strauss met Ben Stokes, who is likely to be named as Root’s deputy. Just four years after making his debut as a Test player, Root finds himself leading the English side.

There were talks about possible candidates in the form of Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali. Earlier today, Stuart Broad had backed Root to be the captain of the England team, which made it all the more clear that the Yorkshire batsman, who has been in top form, will be the skipper.

The 26-year old right-hander replaces Alastair Cook, who ended his captaincy career after a horrendous tour of India, where the tourists were thrashed 4-0 in the five-Test series. Cook’s decision was not forced, and was taken after ample deliberations.

Colin Graves, Chairman of the ECB, said: “The role of Test captain is an honour and a responsibility which he thoroughly deserves. Joe has maturity beyond his years and having seen him develop at Yorkshire over the last ten years I know his qualities well”.

England’s next Test series is against South Africa, which begins on July 6 at Lord’s.

