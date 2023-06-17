 Joe Root's top 5 knocks in the Ashes

Joe Root continues to be a vital cog in England's Test team as he showed on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston. Root scored a brilliant 118* and helped his team get to 393/8, a position from which they decided to declare the innings.

The BazBall approach and the mindset of playing ultra-attacking cricket often produce rash shots from England batters that end up in their dismissals. However, arguably one of the best Test batters produced by England, Root continues to be that fulcrum in the middle order who steps up when the team needs him.

On that note, let's take a look at five such Ashes knocks from Joe Root where he proved why he is truly a world-class batter:

#5 87, Adelaide, Ashes 2013/14

In the 2013/14 Ashes, former Australian speedster Mitchell Johnson was in his prime and dismantled the England batting line-up consistently in that series to complete a 5-0 whitewash.

However, a young Joe Root had shown his capability in the Adelaide Test, particularly when other batters around him fell like a pack of cards. Root played a gutsy knock of 87 and delayed the inevitable for as long as he could. Unfortunately, it was not enough as the visitors lost by a massive 218 runs.

#4 89, Brisbane, Ashes 2021/22

Just before the 'Bazball' revolution, England were absolutely battered (0-4) Down Under during the 2021/22 Ashes. The first Test started on a pretty low note for the visitors as they lost the wicket of Rory Burns on the very first ball. However, the only positive from that match for England was Joe Root.

The former England captain proved to be the lone warrior for the visitors as he played another valiant knock in a losing cause. Root's rearguard effort of 89 ensured that England didn't lose by an innings, but the end result was inevitable as the hosts won by 9 wickets.

#3 130, Trent Bridge, Ashes 2015

This game is remembered for the way veteran pacer Stuart Broad dismantled the Australian batting as his 8-wicket haul bundled out the visitors for just 60 runs. England were already in the driver's seat in the game, and their advantage was strengthened further by Root's fantastic innings.

The star batter scored a brilliant 130 and helped England declare at 391/9. Australia just couldn't recover from their first-innings nightmare as they lost by an innings and 78 runs.

#2 134, Cardiff, Ashes 2015

Joe Root set the tone for England in Ashes 2015 by scoring a sensational hundred in the first Test in Cardiff. His 134 helped the hosts post a mammoth total of 430 in the first innings. Australia couldn't bat well in reply and conceded a massive lead of 122 runs.

From thereon, the visitors just seemed to be playing catch-up as they were always behind in the game. Root backed up his hundred with a fine 60 in the second innings and ensured that the Aussies had a bit too much to chase down.

#1 180, Lord's, Ashes 2013

Perhaps fittingly, Joe Root's best Ashes performance to date has come at the 'Home of Cricket' — the Lord's. Early on in his Test career, Root used to be an opener and he showed exactly why he was considered the next big thing in English cricket back then.

Australia had already conceded a massive 233 run-lead and it was time for Root and other England batters to bat again and bat Australia out of the game. That's what happened as the hosts set Australia a mammoth target of 583. The visitors were blown away once again as they lost by a margin of 347 runs.

