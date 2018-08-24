Jofra Archer: A million dollar all-rounder trying to achieve his England 'Dream'

Aditya Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.27K // 24 Aug 2018, 13:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

JOFRA ARCHER

Jofra Archer, the Barbados-born all-rounder, caught the eye after being snapped up to play in the Indian Premier League.

The 22-year-old, who has recently impressed in the Big Bash and has played for English side Sussex since 2016, is suddenly a man in demand. And he could play for West Indies or potentially, England.

Archer wasn't to be denied though and instead decided to ply his trade in England. His fellow West Indian-born English star Chris Jordan recommended the young man to his club Sussex and Archer impressed instantly. Consequently, a First-class debut followed and he also got picked in the shorter formats as well. He has looked at ease in all the formats, blessed with loads of natural ability. Despite his performances in England, it was the Big Bash League in Australia that has catapulted Archer to global fame. Representing the Hobart Hurricanes in the 2017-18 season, he performed admirably. There was clinical ball-striking, and there was calmness under pressure as well.

"I didn’t grow up in abundant fortune. With the earnings from IPL, I can make up for the stuff that I didn’t have as a child. I can give myself and the family a better standard of living,” says Archer, during the IPL season who, with a salary of ~7.2 crores, was the second-costliest uncapped player in this years IPL.

He is already a sensation in BBL and has caught a lot of eyes.

Incredible from Jofra Archer! Just incredible... #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/k6002s3WF4 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 20, 2018

Incredible from Jofra Archer! Just incredible... #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/k6002s3WF4 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 20, 2018

Look what Dale Steyn has to tweet for him.

Been keeping a keen eye on Jofra Archer whilst playing for Sussex (tipped by Will Davis)

Playing BBL now, this kid is gana be special! 🏏👌🏼 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 21, 2017

Been keeping a keen eye on Jofra Archer whilst playing for Sussex (tipped by Will Davis)

Playing BBL now, this kid is gana be special! 🏏👌🏼 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 21, 2017

Sussex all-rounder Archer says it is his "dream" to play Test cricket for England.

Barbados-born Archer, 22, is not eligible for England until the winter of 2022 when he will have completed the seven-year residency period.

He needs to spend 210 days a year in England to complete his residency. Archer, who grew up in Barbados, played three times for West Indies under-19s but was left out for the World Cup in 2014.

In an interview with BBC, he said,

"I think I have a longer career in England than I would have in Barbados,"

"It was really upsetting and I think I took it too seriously. That summer was the first summer I went to England,"

"After playing with Sussex, I really think the conditions in England suit me. I saw that it's possible to play for England.

"I'm still young now so I think it's a blessing really, not to play so young. Who knows - I could have a bad game or a bad series, and that could be me," he added.

"It's really good that I have some time to get to know my game inside out before I actually play Test cricket."

"This is a player to get excited about," said former England spinner Graeme Swann on BT Sport. "He's young, he's an all-rounder, he has a very repeatable action and I know people on the south coast who are very excited about what he can bring to England cricket.

He's definitely a player to look out for, an exciting talent with a lot of potential. But ECB waiting out on him during his peak years scares me. He is too good to be waiting for 4 years till he's 27 and eligible to play for England.

The rules on this were tightened in 2012, with four years increased to seven, cracking down on incomers and creating chances for the domestic players. This was the hostile environment the ECB sought to create.

The world has changed since then and is there really a need to set up such exacting rules? Can't they add a favorable exception or loophole for such a player with gifts and can draw a lot of attention?