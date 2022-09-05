Jofra Archer begins bowling in nets for Sussex following lengthy injury rehabilitation 

England pacer Jofra Archer began bowling for Sussex in the nets after completing his rehabilitation to treat his elbow injury, which he suffered in early 2020.

The right-arm fast bowler underwent two surgeries, which have kept him out for over a year.

He was slated to return to competitive cricket with the Vitality T20 Blast for Sussex, but another untimely injury in the form of a stress fracture in the back delayed his comeback.

The Barbados-born pacer was not included in England's squad for the Pakistan tour. He will also miss the 2022 T20 World Cup Down Under later this year.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Jofra Archer made his return to action today, batting for the Sussex 2nd XI against Surrey's 2nd XI Jofra Archer made his return to action today, batting for the Sussex 2nd XI against Surrey's 2nd XI 🙌 https://t.co/2TxCA9z2oD

Archer's teammate at Sussex and England bowler Steven Finn shed light on the progress that the pacer is making after his rehabilitation. He told Inews:

"He's progressing nicely. I've seen him a fair bit over the last few weeks and he's very positive about the way it's all progressing and healing. The England physios are down quite frequently visiting him and checking how he's getting on. I've seen him batting in the nets recently as well, which I think shows it's getting better and healing as well."

England have a hectic schedule coming up after the 2022 T20 World Cup. With the Ashes and ODI World Cup being staged in 2023, the team will require the services of the speedster.

"I think it would give England a great opportunity to win it" - Steven Finn on Jofra Archer's inclusion for Ashes 2023

Archer has missed a lot of cricket for the national team, especially Test cricket, which includes the transition phase where Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took charge of the team.

The team is reveling in their aggressive approach, but it is yet to be seen how the right-arm pacer will be integrated into the system once he is back to full fitness.

"If he could be part of that Ashes series I think it would give England a great opportunity to win it. I've got no idea when he's due to be fit or back bowling or playing but I know things are going well and he's very positive looking forward."

Horsham Cricket Club @horshamcc What a fabulous day 🦁🦁 Great to have world cup winner @JofraArcher down for Barbados day. Here he is with one of our colts HarryWhat a fabulous day 🦁🦁 Great to have world cup winner @JofraArcher down for Barbados day. Here he is with one of our colts Harry 🇧🇧🇧🇧 What a fabulous day 🦁🦁 https://t.co/DJZKv1gga4

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) also sought the services of the express pace bowler earlier this year, keeping the 2023 edition in mind.

Will Jofra Archer be fit in time for the 2023 Ashes? Let us know what you think.

