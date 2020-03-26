Jofra Archer raring to comeback, Chris Jordan provides injury update

Jofra Archer is raring to make a comeback and everybody needs to watch, Chris Jordan told BBC Sussex. Archer was sidelined after playing the Boxing Day Test against South Africa after a stress fracture was detected in his right elbow.

After sustaining the initial injury during the World Cup 2019, Archer played and finished the tournament on painkillers. Pundits across the world blamed the workload on the young speedster who then went to tour New Zealand and South Africa.

Speaking on Archer's recovery process his England and Sussex teammate Jordan said that he was handling it quite well.

"He’s handling it [the injury lay-off] really well. It’s probably the first time in his short career that he’s been in this position but he’s handling it really well, from his eating to his rehab," he said.

After the news about the injury broke, which sidelined Archer for a three month period, Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals stated that they were working together with the ECB to get Archer back to full fitness as quickly as possible.

"He’s focused. He’s itching to get back now and that’s a good place to be. The injury was unfortunate but sometimes these things happen for a reason,"Jordan spoke on Archer's comeback.

Many believed that it was good for Archer to get away from the game for a while and spent some time with his loved ones and family.

"He got injured and it didn’t look great after the scans but it gave him time to give his body a rest and recharge and now he’s chomping at the bit to get back out there," Jordan spoke on the silver lining to the injury.

"From speaking to him, he’s raring to go and can’t wait to get back out there. I guess everyone should watch out really!" he concluded.