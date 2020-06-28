Jofra Archer is a real match-winner and a threat: Younis Khan

Younis Khan has praised England's prodigious speedster, Jofra Archer, titling him as a "match-winner" and a "threat" for Pakistan.

Younis spoke about how the youngster has garnered a reputation for himself on the international stage after qualifying to represent England.

Younis Khan.

Younis Khan, former Pakistan skipper, legendary batsman, and newly-appointed Pakistan batting coach, has heaped praise on England's prodigious speedster, Jofra Archer, titling him a "match-winner" and a "threat" for Pakistan in their upcoming Test series against England.

Younis Khan spoke about how the youngster has garnered a reputation for himself on the international stage after qualifying to represent England. The 42-year old reflected upon Archer's high-arm action and how it assists him in generating extra zip off the deck:

"Archer has strong nerves which he proved while bowling a crucial super over in the World Cup final. He has bite in his bowling and his high arm action is very good and gives him nip in his bowling."

Younis Khan played a stellar role in helping Pakistan level the four-match Test series in England back in 2016. It included a glorious, class-laden 218 from the maestro at The Oval that took Pakistan to a crushing triumph and levelled the series.

He recalls facing Archer in a practice game before the start of the series. Archer represented Sussex in what was his debut match in first-class cricket.

"I remember playing him in the side game. He got five wickets in the match but was not on top of his bowling at the time like he is now."

Younis Khan says Pakistan should be wary of other pacers too

Pakistan's highest run-getter in Test Cricket and, arguably, their greatest batsman in the format, too, Younis Khan emphasized that, despite Archer's threat, Pakistan should also remain circumspect of the two premier bowlers that England have got in their bowling battalion, James Anderson and Stuart Broad:

"Anderson and Broad have a wealth of experience. They are always a great pair. Whenever England have won they have the major share, but in August the weather will be dry and not very overcast so they can be handled properly."

Advertisement

Younis Khan further said that Pakistan would need to put up a minimum of 300 runs on the board, if they bat first, to challenge the English side. He also warned his batsmen of the challenges that await to pounce on their technical frailties and temperamental issues:

"You face challenges in England as your technique as well as nerves are put to test. I am sure our team will be up to that task."