Jofra Archer returns to England's ODI squad for three-match ODI series against South Africa

Right-arm speedster Jofra Archer is in line to play his first game for England since March 2021 after being named in the ODI squad to face the Proteas in late January. Archer is reportedly recovering well from an elbow injury for which he underwent multiple surgeries.

Archer last played competitive cricket in July 2021 for Sussex in the Vitality Blast. Since then, the Barbadian has missed some important series for the national side, including the Ashes in Australia, two T20 World Cups, and several bilateral series. A successful series will also bode well for Archer ahead of the Ashes at home in June.

Harry Brook, who earned the Player-of-the-Series award in England's Test series victory in Pakistan, has been included in the ODI squad for the first time. Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett has returned to England's ODI setup for the first time since 2016.

Jason Roy has been retained in the squad despite undergoing a torrid time in the series against Australia, compiling scores of 6, 0, 33. Right-arm paceman Mark Wood has been rested to manage his workload after bowling his heart out in the Test series in Pakistan.

Surrey left-arm seamer Reece Topley, who suffered an ankle injury just before the T20 World Cup, is also on track to face the Proteas. The three-match ODI series has been rescheduled from December 2020, which was part of a limited-overs tour called off midway following a COVID-19 outbreak among both teams' camps.

Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein will host the first two ODIs on January 27 and 29, while The Oval in Kimberley will stage the third on February1 . The three games are also a part of the World Cup Super League.

England's 14-man squad for South Africa

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Jason Roy, Reece Stone, David Willey, Chris Woakes.

