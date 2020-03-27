Jofra Archer sheds light on Xbox rivalries, workout routine during lockdown period

The England pacer claims he loves to challenge Tom Curran while playing Call of Duty.

Archer was last seen in action for England against South Africa, back in December 2019.

Jofra Archer

One of England cricket's biggest success stories in 2019, Jofra Archer made all the headlines when he was picked in England's 15-man squad for the 2019 World Cup.

11 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of just 6.76 for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019, excellent performances against Pakistan and Ireland were enough to land the pacer a spot in the squad.

Archer made the most of the opportunities handed out to him, picking up 20 wickets from 11 matches that played a big role in England's maiden 50-over World Cup victory.

Currently spending time at home with the all the countries under a lockdown period due to the coronavirus, Archer writes about how he's spending time at home, his fitness routines and more in a column for the Dailymail.

Archer returned to the UK from Barbados on March 10 and claims that since then he's had to think of 'inventive' methods to keep fit, post his rehabilitation for the elbow injury that ruled him out of the Test matches against South Africa.

I have been doing shuttle runs at Brighton Rugby Club with my Sussex and England team-mate Chris Jordan, who lives in the same block of flats as I do. The club have some 3G astroturf pitches we've been allowed to use.

The pacer was last in action during the first Test match of England's tour of South Africa in December last year and will have to wait a fair bit to return to action. The IPL 2020 and the County Championship have both been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 24-year-old claims that he's been using a bar in his doorway to keep up with his abdominal workouts, and he's keeping his fans updated of his daily routine on Instagram.

While Archer remains optimistic of getting back to action very soon, he sheds light on how he's trying to improve his Call of Duty skills on the Xbox and claims that he's spent eight days worth of game time since his return from NZ.

He also names Saqib Mahmood, Dominic Sibley, Sam Curran among his regular competitors, but makes a mention of Tom Curran - who he loves to challenge.

The one I like to challenge above all, though, is Tom Curran. He gives it the big one but I reckon all the boys have got his number. He's pretty easy to wind up, too, so it's fun playing him.

The pacer also reflects on how he's gained experience from bowling with the Kookaburra ball and stresses on his decision to sit out of the final Test match against South Africa last year.

I might have been able to get through a spell but not a whole Test. What mattered more to me was that the team won that series — and then went on to win the T20s in South Africa too.

With cricketers and fans alike wanting proceedings to commence as soon as possible, Archer hopes for everything to get back to normal quickly so that he can get back on the field once again.