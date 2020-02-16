Jos Buttler one of our greatest white-ball cricketers: Eoin Morgan

England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has denied changing the batting position of Jos Buttler for the last T20I against South Africa, calling his deputy one of the greatest white-ball cricketers England has ever produced.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who was named the man of the match in the second T20I in Durban, had also thrown his weight behind Buttler, saying that the wicket-keeper batsman could win games for his side in 10 overs if he opened.

Morgan, while addressing the press ahead of the series decider, echoed Ali's thoughts and insisted that Buttler, Jason Roy, and Jonny Bairstow had been identified as England's top three in the shortest format and the team management would stick with the three going ahead.

“Jos is one of our greatest white-ball cricketers, as a batsman, never mind with the gloves. We believe him, Jason (Roy) and Jonny (Bairstow) are our top three at the moment, moving forward,” Morgan told the reporters.

Buttler scored 15 and 2 respectively while opening the batting for England in the first two games of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. Many people believe the swashbuckling right-hander is better off batting lower down the order and finishing the games for England.

Buttler was first tried at the top of the order by his BBL franchise Sydney Thunder. Thereafter, he's had a successful run as an opener for Rajasthan Royals in IPL, before England slotted him at the top of the order as well in 2018.