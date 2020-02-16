×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Jos Buttler one of our greatest white-ball cricketers: Eoin Morgan

Abhishek Rajan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 16 Feb 2020, 12:53 IST

Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan
Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan


England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has denied changing the batting position of Jos Buttler for the last T20I against South Africa, calling his deputy one of the greatest white-ball cricketers England has ever produced.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who was named the man of the match in the second T20I in Durban, had also thrown his weight behind Buttler, saying that the wicket-keeper batsman could win games for his side in 10 overs if he opened.

Morgan, while addressing the press ahead of the series decider, echoed Ali's thoughts and insisted that Buttler, Jason Roy, and Jonny Bairstow had been identified as England's top three in the shortest format and the team management would stick with the three going ahead.





“Jos is one of our greatest white-ball cricketers, as a batsman, never mind with the gloves. We believe him, Jason (Roy) and Jonny (Bairstow) are our top three at the moment, moving forward,” Morgan told the reporters.

Buttler scored 15 and 2 respectively while opening the batting for England in the first two games of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. Many people believe the swashbuckling right-hander is better off batting lower down the order and finishing the games for England.

Buttler was first tried at the top of the order by his BBL franchise Sydney Thunder. Thereafter, he's had a successful run as an opener for Rajasthan Royals in IPL, before England slotted him at the top of the order as well in 2018.

Published 16 Feb 2020, 12:53 IST
South Africa vs England 2019-20 England Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Eoin Morgan Jos Buttler
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
England in South Africa 2019/20
1st Test | Thu, 26 Dec
RSA 284/10 & 272/10
ENG 181/10 & 268/10
South Africa won by 107 runs
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Fri, 03 Jan
ENG 269/10 & 391/8
RSA 223/10 & 248/10
England won by 189 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Thu, 16 Jan
ENG 499/9
RSA 209/10 & 237/10
England won by an innings and 53 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
4th Test | Fri, 24 Jan
ENG 400/10 & 248/10
RSA 183/10 & 274/10
England won by 191 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Tue, 04 Feb
ENG 258/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/3 (47.4 ov)
South Africa won by 7 wickets
ENG VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Fri, 07 Feb
RSA 71/2 (11.2 ov)
ENG
No Result
RSA VS ENG live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 09 Feb
RSA 256/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 257/8 (43.2 ov)
England won by 2 wickets
RSA VS ENG live score
1st T20I | Wed, 12 Feb
RSA 177/8 (20.0 ov)
ENG 176/9 (20.0 ov)
South Africa won by 1 run
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 14 Feb
ENG 204/7 (20.0 ov)
RSA 202/7 (20.0 ov)
England won by 2 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
3rd T20I | Today, 06:00 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England in South Africa 2019/20
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
Women's World Twenty20
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us