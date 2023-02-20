Josh Hazlewood ruled out of IND vs AUS 2023 Test series; Cameron Green 100% fit to play

Josh Hazlewood will miss the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test series because of fitness issues. The right-arm pacer missed the first two Tests of the series due to an Achilles injury, and he has now been ruled out of the tour for the same reason.

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that Josh Hazlewood will head home to continue his rehab. Meanwhile, Australian skipper Pat Cummins is also heading home due to a serious family illness. Cummins will join the team back in time for the third Test, starting March 1.

All-rounder Cameron Green has been declared 100% fit for the third Test match. The Aussie all-rounder was close to being available for the Delhi Test match, but he was not cleared.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau

cricket.com.au/news/australia… The Australian captain is not expected to miss a Test #INDvAUS The Australian captain is not expected to miss a Test #INDvAUS cricket.com.au/news/australia…

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc is also in line to play for Australia in the third Test against India. Both Starc and Green suffered finger injuries, but have since recovered.

Will Josh Hazlewood be available in IPL 2023?

Australia v South Africa - Third Test: Day 5 (Image: Getty)

Cricket.com.au reported that Josh Hazlewood's India tour is over, which means he could miss the upcoming ODI series against the Men in Blue as well. There was no update on whether Hazlewood will be available for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023.

Australia are scheduled to visit England later this year for The Ashes. The World Test Championship Final will also immediately follow IPL 2023. If Australia qualifies for the WTC Final, Hazlewood might think about his participation in the IPL.

Pari @BluntIndianGal The RCB Fangirl in me after seeing Josh Hazlewood The RCB Fangirl in me after seeing Josh Hazlewood 👋❤️ https://t.co/yU2x73GwnY

He has been struggling with an Achilles problem for quite some time now. It will be interesting to see if Hazlewood turns up for RCB in IPL 2023. The Bangalore-based franchise will start its IPL 2023 campaign on April 2 against the Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Poll : 0 votes