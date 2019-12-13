Josh Hazlewood sustains hamstring strain during the 1st Test against New Zealand

Australia v New Zealand - 1st Test: Day 2

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood sustained a hamstring strain during the 2nd day of the 1st Test against New Zealand and was forced to leave the field. The speedster pulled up midway through his 2nd over and was unable to take the field for the remainder of the day.

An MRI scan would be undertaken later and thus, it still remains unclear whether he would be able to take any further part in the ongoing Test and the next Test. In a rare development, both teams have now been reduced to just 10 players after Lockie Ferguson was also forced to leave the field during the opening day of the Test after sustaining a calf injury.

Hazlewood has been an indispensable part of the Australian bowling attack and has been the perfect foil for Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. He has been going through a purple patch in his career and has been on a wicket-taking spree since the Ashes.

Even during his brief spell of 1.2 overs, Hazlewood made an impact by bagging the wicket of Kiwis opener Jeet Raval. In Hazlewood’s absence, Australian skipper Tim Paine brought in Matthew Wade for a couple of overs.

Australia are currently in firm control of proceedings in the opening Test against New Zealand. Riding on a brilliant 143 from Marnus Labuschagne, the hosts posted a commanding score of 416 in their 1st innings. For the visitors, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner were the standout bowlers, bagging 4 wickets each.

New Zealand got off to the worst possible start losing both their openers in the first two overs. Skipper Kane Williamson steadied the ship with Ross Taylor until Steve Smith produced a moment of magic in the field. Flying to his right, Smith gobbled up a chance off Williamson’s bat. Taylor looked in good rhythm and remained unbeaten on 66 as the Black Caps finished the day’s play on 109/5.