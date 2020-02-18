Justin Langer optimistic of Australia's chances in the T20 World Cup

Justin Langer and Aaron Finch addressing the media at Wanderers, Johannesburg

Australia coach Justin Langer sounded optimistic of his team's chances in the T20 World Cup and said that they are in much better shape than last year’s 50 overs World Cup. The team combination is more or less settled and Langer feels that will give an added advantage to the hosts. Back in 2019, Australia had left it a little bit late on finalizing their combination for the mega event.

The T20 World Cup is still 8 months away and Australia is slated to play 16 matches till the start of the T20 World Cup. They have a balanced unit ahead of the tour of South Africa and will look to produce an impressive brand of cricket leading up to the World Cup. Unlike the 2019 World Cup where the team left for the tournament in a haste, Langer feels that they have more or less finalized on their combination.

"We probably left it a little bit late (last year)." Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au referring to Australia’s build up to the 2019 World Cup. However he feels the team is very close to the position where they want to be ahead of the showpiece event.

"(This year), we're pretty close to where we want to be. But obviously there are opportunities and there are always opportunities that present every time we play a game. We are getting very close to that style of play and the team we want to play when the World Cup comes around. But it's still eight or nine months away."

There is certainly no doubt about the fact that Australia will start the T20 World Cup as one of the prime contenders. They have a great record in home conditions and it was quite evident from their performances against Sri Lanka and Pakistan at home last year. The top 5 of the Australian batting line-up is more or less settled.

David Warner and Aaron Finch will open the innings with Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey occupying the next 3 spots. The absence of Glenn Maxwell from South Africa’s tour has provided opportunities to Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade to find a spot for themselves for the mega event. Even Langer feels that Wade could be a good option and can adjust to every challenges thrown at him.

"Wade got that hundred in the Big Bash a few weeks ago [against Adelaide] and reminded us all how damaging he can be. And also, on the Australia A tour last year leading up to the Ashes, he scored two hundreds in four innings in one-day cricket." Langer said.

"He's so dynamic, he plays spin very well, he bats at No.5 for us in the Test side [and] he's very experienced. He'll adjust and we know with a few of our guys, if we need them to open, they can open. But we're looking for those guys to finish the innings for us and we've made no secret of that."

Australia is scheduled to play 3 T20Is versus South Africa in Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town, in February before a a 3-match ODI series.

