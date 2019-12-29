×
Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje end English hopes as South Africa win by 107 runs

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Dec 29, 2019
Dec 29, 2019 IST

Rabada picked up 4 wickets as South Africa won the First Test by 107 runs.
Rabada picked up 4 wickets as South Africa won the First Test by 107 runs.

With 255 runs needed and nine wickets in hand, both teams believed that there was a chance to win the game, more so England because of Stokes' recent heroics against Australia in the Ashes at Leeds.

However, the Proteas were disciplined in their line and length in the first hour of play and were deservedly rewarded for their efforts as Rory Burns mistimed a ball straight into the hands of Kagiso Rabada off the bowling of Anrich Nortje. Joe Denly soon followed and England were in a spot of bother at 158-3.

England's two main hopes, Joe Root and Stokes then joined each other at the crease and began steadying England' ship. At 204-3, things seemed to be within the Three Lions' reach and their belief began increasing with every shot played by the aforementioned pair.

However, Stokes played one shot too many against Keshav Maharaj and lost his off-stump trying to play a cheeky late cut. Root, too nudged at a ball outside the off-stump from Nortje as his outside edge was snaffled by Quinton de Kock.

Jos Buttler tried to play his shots and take England closer to the target but wickets kept on falling at regular intervals as Rabada and Nortje were too hot to handle, with the duo picking up figures of 4/103 and 3/56 respectively.

In the end, England were bowled out for just 268 and won the game comfortably by 107 runs, giving South Africa a famous win, especially considering the happenings in the background of their cricket administration.

Brief scores: South Africa 284 (Quinton de Kock 95; Sam Curran 4-58) & 272 (Rassie van der Dussen 51; Jofra Archer 5-102) beat England 181 (Vernon Philander 4-16) & 268 (Rory Burns 84; Kagiso Rabada 4-103) by 107 runs

South Africa vs England 2019-20 England Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Kagiso Rabada Anrich Nortje England vs South Africa Head to Head
