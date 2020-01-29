Kagiso Rabada makes use of the Dolly Parton Challenge to take a dig at ICC

The celebration that resulted in Rabada getting a demerit point [Photo: Daily Mail UK]

Over the past few days, the Dolly Parton Challenge has created a storm on the internet. Everyone is busy depicting four different versions of themselves, with lots of cricketers too joining the bandwagon. But star South African pacer Kagiso Rabada made the use of the challenge to take a dig at the International Cricket Council, which recently imposed a demerit point on him for his ungentlemanly celebration of Joe Root’s wicket. This was his fourth demerit point in 24 months, which led to a one-match ban.

Here’s the tweet:

The apex body found Rabada guilty of a Level 1 breach of its Code of Conduct for Players but many argued that the ICC was harsh in its decision. The South African bowler was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the code, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match".

Former England captain Michael Vaughan came out in Rabada’s support, questioning why slow-over rates are not penalised but celebrating a wicket leads to match ban.

Rabada getting a 1 game ban for celebrating taking the Wicket of the opponents best player is absolutely bonkers ... Over rates & slow play nothing gets done ... Celebrate a wicked and you are banned ... The World is bloody nuts ... #SAvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 17, 2020

Earlier, Rabada was handed a demerit point for his celebration of Steve Smith’s wicket. Back then, too, many had argued that the board had been harsh on the speedster.