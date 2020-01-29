×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Kagiso Rabada makes use of the Dolly Parton Challenge to take a dig at ICC

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 29 Jan 2020, 16:58 IST

The celebration that resulted in Rabada getting a demerit point [Photo: Daily Mail UK]
The celebration that resulted in Rabada getting a demerit point [Photo: Daily Mail UK]

Over the past few days, the Dolly Parton Challenge has created a storm on the internet. Everyone is busy depicting four different versions of themselves, with lots of cricketers too joining the bandwagon. But star South African pacer Kagiso Rabada made the use of the challenge to take a dig at the International Cricket Council, which recently imposed a demerit point on him for his ungentlemanly celebration of Joe Root’s wicket. This was his fourth demerit point in 24 months, which led to a one-match ban.

Here’s the tweet:

The apex body found Rabada guilty of a Level 1 breach of its Code of Conduct for Players but many argued that the ICC was harsh in its decision. The South African bowler was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the code, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match".

Former England captain Michael Vaughan came out in Rabada’s support, questioning why slow-over rates are not penalised but celebrating a wicket leads to match ban.

Earlier, Rabada was handed a demerit point for his celebration of Steve Smith’s wicket. Back then, too, many had argued that the board had been harsh on the speedster.

Published 29 Jan 2020, 16:58 IST
South Africa vs England 2019-20 England Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Kagiso Rabada
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
England in South Africa 2019/20
1st Test | Thu, 26 Dec
RSA 284/10 & 272/10
ENG 181/10 & 268/10
South Africa won by 107 runs
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Fri, 03 Jan
ENG 269/10 & 391/8
RSA 223/10 & 248/10
England won by 189 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Thu, 16 Jan
ENG 499/9
RSA 209/10 & 237/10
England won by an innings and 53 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
4th Test | Fri, 24 Jan
ENG 400/10 & 248/10
RSA 183/10 & 274/10
England won by 191 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 04:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
2nd ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 04:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 09 Feb, 01:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
1st T20I | Wed, 12 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 14 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 16 Feb, 06:00 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
Women's World Twenty20
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us