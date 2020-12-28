Kagiso Rabada returns to South Africa Test squad after recovering from groin strain

South Africa have been handed a big boost with Kagiso Rabada back in the squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka after recovering from a groin strain. The pacer missed the Boxing Day Test match due to injury but is set to enter South Africa's bio-secure bubble on Monday. He will return to the team for the second Test match, which is due to begin on January 3rd.

Cricket South Africa confirmed in a statement that Kagiso Rabada has undergone all the COVID-19 protocols after being medically cleared to return from his right adductor muscle strain injury. The statement read:

"Kagiso Rabada has been medically cleared of the right adductor muscle strain injury which saw him ruled out of the Betway One-Day International Series against England. He will join the Test squad from Monday. The 25-year-old has successfully gone through all of the COVID-19 and pre-Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) entry protocols and is expected to enter the BSE before the start of the second session today."

Rabada suffered the injury during the T20I series against England and was then ruled out of the ODI series, which was later suspended.

Will South Africa go with an all-pace attack since Kagiso Rabada is fit?

Lutho Sipamla stepped up for South Africa in Kagiso Rabada's absence.

Kagiso Rabada's return comes at the perfect time for South Africa as they look to beat Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series.

While Rabada's replacement Lutho Sipamla took four wickets on his debut in the first innings of the first Test, Sri Lanka still managed to score 396 runs. The Delhi Capitals pacer, who averages 22.95 with the ball in Test cricket, could certainly help restrict the tourists during the second Test.

Rabada's return could also give South Africa the option of going with an all-pace attack. Rabada could join Lutho Sipamla, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi in the bowling attack for the second Test in Johannesburg.