Kane Richardson believes he'll be a part of Australia's T20I World Cup squad

Richardson acknowledged the need to play to the best of his abilities in order to make the cut for the T20 World Cup squad

Kane Richardson believes that he’ll make the cut for Australia’s T20I World Cup squad if he makes the most of the opportunities being afforded to him and keeps performing consistently.

Richardson spent the best part of the last 12 months in international anonymity after being dropped from the white-ball setup and has only recently made inroads in a bid to establish himself as a sure-shot part of Australia’s limited-overs furniture, courtesy of some impressive performances in domestic cricket.

Speaking ahead of Australia’s decisive third T20I against South Africa at Cape Town, Richardson spoke about his chances of being included the Aussies’ World Cup squad, emphasizing that he doesn’t have much room for error and needs to be firing on all cylinders whenever he’s given an opportunity to exhibit what he’s got.

Richardson acknowledged the fact that the competition for places between pacers in the current Aussie set-up is cut-throat and as intense as it has ever been. With Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins most definitely locked in as the two spearheads to lead the pace attack, Richardson will be fighting for his berth against the likes of Jhye Richardson, Sean Abbott, and Josh Hazlewood.

However, the paceman stated that he will make the cut, provided he keeps performing to the best of his ability.

"If I keep getting picked and I keep performing, I think I will be there. But, there is so much that can happen, so much can change.

"Those two blokes on the bench (Jhye Richardson and Sean Abbott) are breathing down my neck and there's Josh Hazlewood back home as well. So, there is some good competition. But I think I am giving myself a good opportunity to be there," he said.

The crucial third T20I between Australia and South Africa will be a great platform for Richardson to show the selectors what he’s really made of. If he’s able to steer his side to a series victory against the Proteas, he’d have left his impression and solidified claims to secure a maiden T20 World Cup berth.