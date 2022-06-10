Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test after testing positive for COVID-19 

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is set to miss the second Test against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, after being tested positive for COVID-19. He returned a positive result on the eve of the Test and will undergo an isolation period of five days.

After experiencing minor symptoms on Thursday, Williamson underwent a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). In the absence of the 31-year-old, New Zealand will be led by Tom Latham, while Hamish Rutherford has been added to the squad as well. The 33-year-old is currently representing Leicestershire in the ongoing county season and will link up with the Blackcaps squad in Nottingham soon.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS

on.nzc.nz/3xDfPnx NEWS | Captain Kane Williamson will miss the 2nd Test against England on Friday, after testing positive for Covid-19 the night before the match. #ENGvNZ

The rest of the New Zealand squad have returned negative results after undergoing Rapid Antigen Tests. The tour, comprising one more Test, will continue with the necessary protocols for symptom reporting and testing.

Prior to the tour, the Blackcaps were hit with three positive COVID-19 cases. Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and Shane Jurgensen all tested positive for the virus ahead of their warm-up fixture against Sussex in Brighton.

Kane Williamson's comeback from an elbow injury has been cut short following this recent setback. Tom Latham led the side in the second Test against India last year, as well as their matches against Bangladesh and South Africa at home.

The New Zealand skipper had an Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign to forget with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He only recorded 215 runs at an average of 19.63 and a woeful strike rate of 93.50.

After leaving the bio-bubble early to attend the birth of his child, Williamson marked his return to Test cricket with scores of two and 15 at Lord's in the first Test.

"It's such a shame for Kane to be forced to withdraw on the eve of such an important match," - Gary Stead on Williamson's absence

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead rued the absence of Kane Williamson as the visitors go into the second Test trailing by a margin of 1-0.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS UPDATE: Coach Gary Stead confirms captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England in Nottingham on Friday, after testing positive for Covid-19 the night before the match. Hamish Rutherford will replace him in the squad #ENGvNZ

Commenting on the skipper not being part of the crucial game, Stead said:

"It's such a shame for Kane to be forced to withdraw on the eve of such an important match. We're all feeling for him at this time and know how disappointed he will be. Hamish was with the Test squad earlier in the tour and has been playing for the Leicestershire Foxes in the T20 Vitality Blast."

England named an unchanged playing XI for the contest at Trent Bridge while New Zealand have been hit with several injury concerns. Apart from their captain, all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has been ruled out of the contest after suffering a muscle tear in his heel.

The Three Lions will take on the BlackCaps in the second Test later today (June 10) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. England lead the three-match series 1-0, courtesy of their five-wicket win at Lord's.

