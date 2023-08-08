Kane Williamson's top 5 knocks vs India 

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, one of the most esteemed cricketers in the world, celebrates his birthday on August 8. One of the best batters of the current generation, Williamson has featured in 94 Test matches, scoring 8,124 runs achieved at an impressive average of 54.89.

He has scored 28 centuries and 33 half-centuries, all achieved across 164 innings. His highest individual score is 251 and he is New Zealand’s highest run-getter in Test matches.

In 161 ODIs, the right-hander has scored 6,554 runs at an average of 47.83, with the highest score of 148. He scored 13 centuries and 42 half-centuries in his ODI career.

Here we take a look at Kane Williamson's top five knocks vs India:

#5 94* at Auckland, 2022

Williamson and Latham won the match for NZ

Led by Shikhar Dhawan, India posted 306 for seven in the first ODI against New Zealand at Auckland. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer starred with the bat, but the middle and lower order could not capitalize on this start.

In response, New Zealand never really looked ruffled despite losing three wickets for 88 runs. Tom Latham combined with Kane Williamson and took the side over the line without being separated. While Latham cracked a ton, Williamson remained unbeaten on 94 runs.

#4 95(48) at Hamilton, T20I

Williamson was the lone warrior for New Zealand

This was a thrilling T20I series between India and New Zealand. India batted first and led by Rohit Sharma, they posted 179 runs in their alloted 20 overs.

In response, Kane Williamson led the charge and he was the main man as he starred with a superb 95 off 48 balls. His innings was calculated, yet he kept finding the boundaries when needed.

However, Shardul Thakur ensured the match ended in a tie and India then clinched the match in the superover.

#3 113 at Auckland, Test

Williamson dominated the Indian attack

Back in 2014, Kane Williamson cracked an impressive ton as New Zealand piled up 503 runs in their first innings. He found great support in Brendon McCullum who starred with a double ton.

In response, India were knocked over for 202. However, the Indian bowlers bounced back in some style as they dismissed New Zealand for just 105 runs in their second innings.

Chasing down 407, Shikhar Dhawan hit a ton, but a collapse in the middle order saw India fall short of the target by 40 runs.

#2 118 at Delhi, ODI

Kane Williamson played expertly on a tricky pitch

Beating India in India is no mean feat, especially when the match is being played on a slow burner at New Delhi.

However, Kane Williamson is a master player of spin and he brought out all his experience as he dropped anchor and scored a superb century to guide New Zealand to 242. None of the other batters offered any real resistance as Williamson waged a lone battle.

This score proved to be enough in the end as Tim Southee and Trent Boult combined to slice through India's batting. Despite MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav’s efforts, India lost the match by six runs.

#1 131 at Ahmedabad, Test

A baby faced Williamson cracked on ton on his Test debut

The promise and potential was always there and people in New Zealand cricket believed that Kane Williamson would be their best batter ever – better than even Martin Crowe. And he did not disappoint. He made his Test debut in India in Ahmedabad and notched up a ton here.

This feat made him the eighth New Zealand player to score a century on Test debut. New Zealand dominated this match and had it not been for a Harbhajan Singh century, the Kiwis would have walked away with a win.