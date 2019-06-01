×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Karunaratne Among Records Despite The Faulty Start

Sanjay S Prakash
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
01 Jun 2019, 23:35 IST

Dimuth Karunaratne carried through his bat
Dimuth Karunaratne carried through his bat

Sri Lanka wouldn’t have wanted this shoddy start to their 2019 World Cup campaign opening game against the BlackCaps. The absence of Tim Southee was something the Lankans were looking to capitalize on, but this time around, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry destroyed their batting lineup for a meager total of 136 runs. It was chased down comfortably within 17 overs by the Kiwi openers, guiding their team to victory without the loss of a single wicket.

Despite the domination from the Kiwi pacers, the newly appointed Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne fought for his team alone, registering a dogged half century and carrying his bat. “Carrying one's bat” refers to the scenario where the opening batsman stays not out throughout the innings. D Karunaratne became only the 2nd batsman to carry his bat in a World Cup match when he remained 52 not out after facing 84 balls against New Zealand, while the team around him crumbled. Sri Lanka's total was the second-lowest in its World Cup history.

Ridley Jacobs was the first batsman to carry his bat in a World Cup match
Ridley Jacobs was the first batsman to carry his bat in a World Cup match

 The only other batsman to do this was Ridley Jacobs of West Indies. In a match against the Aussies back in 1999 World Cup - again when England were the hosts - Jacobs scored 49 runs off 142 balls and remained unbeaten till the end, while all his teammates perished by the 47th over, resulting in the final total being just 110 runs. Unsurprisingly, Jacobs' knock also came in a losing cause.

D Karunaratne happens to be the 12th batsman to carry his bat through in the history of One Day Internationals. Interestingly, the previous instance also involved a Sri Lankan captain, again in a losing effort - Upul Tharanga’s ton went in vain against the Pakistanis at Abu Dhabi during the 2017 tour; chasing a below-par 220-run target, Tharanga’s 112* off 144 balls still couldn’t secure them a win.

The achievement itself is very admirable indeed, but it does not seem to do the Sri Lankan team any favors, especially if it is the Captain carrying his bat through.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Sri Lanka Cricket Tim Southee Dimuth Karunaratne ODI Cricket ICC World Cup All-Time Records (Previous Years) Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Dimuth Karunaratne appointed as the captain of Sri Lanka for the World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Analyzing Sri Lanka's squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs South Africa warm-up match details, venue stats, team news and key players
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Awesome power of record-breaker Richards in the Reliance World Cup 1987
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
NZ vs SL Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019: Match 3,
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Guptill, Munro and Kiwi pacers star in drubbing of Sri Lanka 
RELATED STORY
5 biggest margins of victory in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Sri Lanka announce their World Cup squad; leave out experienced players 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Today
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 173/2 (29.1 ov)
LIVE
Australia need 35 runs to won from 20.5 overs
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us