Kevin Pietersen's top 3 knocks in the Ashes

South Africa-born former England cricketer, Kevin Pietersen celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday, June 27. The former swashbuckling batter made his international debut for England in 2004 and left his mark on the side with his flamboyant style on and off the field.

He made his Test debut at Lord's during the Ashes series in 2005 and went on to have a largely successful career in the longest format, playing 104 matches. He scored 8181 runs at an average of 47.28, including 35 half-centuries and 27 centuries.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda T20I World Cup winner

Ashes winner

32 International hundreds

8181 runs in Tests, 4440 runs in ODI & 1176 runs in T20I



Happy birthday Kevin Pietersen T20I World Cup winnerAshes winner32 International hundreds8181 runs in Tests, 4440 runs in ODI & 1176 runs in T20IHappy birthday Kevin Pietersen 🏆 T20I World Cup winner🔥 Ashes winner💯 32 International hundreds🎯 8181 runs in Tests, 4440 runs in ODI & 1176 runs in T20I Happy birthday Kevin Pietersen 🎂 https://t.co/5uTIbdLTqm

Pietersen often brought out his best performances on the biggest stages, especially against the fiercest rivals. His record against Australia in particular stands out. He scored 2158 runs at an average of 44.95 against them, with 13 half-centuries and four centuries.

He's had plenty of career highlights over the years, but none bigger than his contributions in the Ashes. On that note, we take a look at his top three knocks in the Ashes:

#1 227 - Adelaide, 2010

Test Match Special @bbctms In his last 2 matches in Adelaide Kevin Pietersen has scored 158 and 227. #ashes In his last 2 matches in Adelaide Kevin Pietersen has scored 158 and 227. #ashes

In this Player of the Match performance at Adelaide in the second Test of Ashes 2010, Kevin Pietersen notched up his highest score in the longest format of the game. After Australia were bundled out for 245, England posted a mammoth total of 620/5 before declaring.

A typical century from Alastair Cook was overshadowed by KP's sensational double century. Coming to the crease with his side at 176-2, Pietersen took the attack to the hosts and marauded his way to 227, giving England a significant first-innings lead.

He also gave a rare contribution with the ball, getting the prized scalp of Michael Clarke. The hosts were eventually bowled out for 304, losing the game by an innings and 71 runs.

#2 158 - Oval, 2005

His maiden Test century came against the Australians in the fifth match of his first Ashes series at the Oval. The series, usually remembered for the heroics of Andrew Flintoff, ended with Pietersen showing his value as one of the match-winners for his side.

With England in a spot of bother at 67-3 in the third innings, the explosive batter steered them to safety with a brisk knock of 158. He slammed 15 fours and seven sixes in that innings, making sure he gets his side in a position from where they couldn't lose the game and helped them regain the Ashes.

His efforts were acknowledged with the Player of the Match award.

#3 158 - Adelaide, 2006

With England in a spot of bother at 158-3 batting first, it was Paul Collingwood and KP who got them out of trouble with a stellar 310-run stand. While Collingwood notched up a memorable double century, Pietersen scored a well-controlled 158, with the two propelling their side to a total of 551/6 before declaring.

Australia surrendered a slender first-innings lead before roaring back into the contest courtesy of a splendid spell from Shane Warne. His four-fer bowled England out cheaply, setting a target of 168 for the hosts, which was chased down comfortably to give them a six-wicket win.

Poll : 0 votes