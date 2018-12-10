×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

KL Rahul catch controversy, Ravi Shastri trolled and more - Cricket News Today, 10th December 2018

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.73K   //    10 Dec 2018, 20:38 IST

India dominated the headlines on December 10
India dominated the headlines on December 10

It was a historic day in more ways than one for India as they completed a victory over Australia in a thrilling encounter just before tea on day five of the first Test at Adelaide. That victory came with quite a few records attached to it, not just for the team but also for Rishabh Pant in particular.

So, unsurprisingly, the events of the final day of the first Test dominated the headlines on Monday (December 10). While some of it was good, some could only be described as sour grapes while others were just plain funny.

But that wasn't the only thing making the headlines on Monday, there was plenty of other stuff happening the world of cricket including some hope for India ahead of the Perth Test with regards to the fitness of an important member of the squad.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

KL Rahul's catch causes controversy

It took a while but India finally got the win they wanted thanks to KL Rahul's catch to dismiss Josh Hazlewood off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin. But there was some controversy surrounding the catch in Australia, with Fox Cricket, wondering whether that was a clean catch while former Australian cricketer Dean Jones was also not too happy with the dismissal initially before he too changed his mind.

The dismissal meant that Australia were bowled out for 291, handing India their first Test win in Australia in 10 years and only their sixth overall in the country. While Dean Jones wasn't convinced, to begin with, legendary Australian skipper Ricky Ponting thought otherwise and it didn't take Jones too long to change his stance after watching a couple of replays.

Ricky Ponting told Channel 7, “It was a little bit hard to tell from the initial angles. We saw most of the angles from behind. It carries well and truly, easily enough and if anything it looks like it dips down into the ground. It looks like a clean catch to me and guess what, it’s too late now anyway. The game’s over."

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ravi Shastri KL Rahul Cricket News Today
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
Australia vs India, 1st Test: What does yet another...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India: Top 3 funny moments from the first Test 
RELATED STORY
Last Chance for KL Rahul?
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to India's dismal batting in the first...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, first Test: KL Rahul must be dropped...
RELATED STORY
Injury blow for Team India, Ponting's prediction and more...
RELATED STORY
India announce 12-man squad, ICC dismisses PCB's case...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India Test series: 3 players who can be...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test, day 3, Tea: Fall of...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, First Test, Day 3: Twitter...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us