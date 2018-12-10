KL Rahul catch controversy, Ravi Shastri trolled and more - Cricket News Today, 10th December 2018

India dominated the headlines on December 10

It was a historic day in more ways than one for India as they completed a victory over Australia in a thrilling encounter just before tea on day five of the first Test at Adelaide. That victory came with quite a few records attached to it, not just for the team but also for Rishabh Pant in particular.

So, unsurprisingly, the events of the final day of the first Test dominated the headlines on Monday (December 10). While some of it was good, some could only be described as sour grapes while others were just plain funny.

But that wasn't the only thing making the headlines on Monday, there was plenty of other stuff happening the world of cricket including some hope for India ahead of the Perth Test with regards to the fitness of an important member of the squad.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

KL Rahul's catch causes controversy

It took a while but India finally got the win they wanted thanks to KL Rahul's catch to dismiss Josh Hazlewood off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin. But there was some controversy surrounding the catch in Australia, with Fox Cricket, wondering whether that was a clean catch while former Australian cricketer Dean Jones was also not too happy with the dismissal initially before he too changed his mind.

The dismissal meant that Australia were bowled out for 291, handing India their first Test win in Australia in 10 years and only their sixth overall in the country. While Dean Jones wasn't convinced, to begin with, legendary Australian skipper Ricky Ponting thought otherwise and it didn't take Jones too long to change his stance after watching a couple of replays.

Was the final catch clean?



Take another look #AUSvIND 🇦🇺🏏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wz6zm1u2YT — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 10, 2018

I must say the umpires just needed to look at it... check if the delivery was not a no ball.. they do it for every other dismissal.. why not this one? https://t.co/e7IYNcjLhi — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) December 10, 2018

I just saw the front on catch... all good! Again.. well played India! — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) December 10, 2018

Ricky Ponting told Channel 7, “It was a little bit hard to tell from the initial angles. We saw most of the angles from behind. It carries well and truly, easily enough and if anything it looks like it dips down into the ground. It looks like a clean catch to me and guess what, it’s too late now anyway. The game’s over."

