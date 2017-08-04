KL Rahul opens up about his unique batting drills that he learnt from AB de Villiers

Indian opener KL Rahul uses a unique technique in the net sessions to prepare himself for the match

KL Rahul bats with a stump in his hand

Indian opener KL Rahul uses a unique technique in the net sessions to prepare himself for the match. Rahul, who just made a return to the Indian team after missing nearly five months due to injury, learnt the drill from his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers and it helps him to watch the ball closely and find the right timing.

Ahead of the match, Rahul uses a single stump in his hand instead of a bat and faces a few balls so that he can improve his timing when he goes out to bat. The stump has a relatively smaller face when compared to a normal bat and if he gets to meet the ball properly, there are more chances of him middling the ball.

Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar pointed out that Rahul also makes sure that he plays few balls off the front foot and a few off the back foot just to make sure that he leans with his head and shoulder to get a get a footwork

"Every player has his pre-match routines and so does KL Rahul. What he does on pre-match days is that he likes to bat with just one stump. The intention behind that is that if he can lay the stump on the ball (such a thin margin), there is more chance of the ball hitting the middle of the bat when he goes out in the middle as the bat has a broader face. As far his progression goes, after playing few balls moving his feet, he plays few balls without moving his feet because his intention is to lean with his head and shoulder and that helps in getting a better footwork going whether it is off the front foot or the back foot. That is something he does pre-match and he looks to be in a great shape," Bangar said.

Rahul also echoed Bangar's thoughts and felt that this allows him to bat more freely while batting. According to Rahul, it allows him to watch the ball closely and gives an idea about where to meet the ball and get the right timing. He also added that he does that just to get his confidence and shape going ahead of the match.

"I have been doing the stump drill for a while now. I picked it from AB de Villiers. He used to do that a lot in the RCB nets. It helps me watch the ball a lot more closer and helps me maintain my shape. With a small face to hit the ball, it will be very difficult to find the right timing irrespective of whether you go ahead or allow the ball to come to you. It also gives me the perfect idea of where I need to meet the ball, watch the ball more closely and helps me let the ball come on to the bat. That's why I do it and I don't do it for too long. I just do it for few balls just to get my confidence and shape going," Rahul added.

After returning to action after missing nearly five months due to a should surgery and the rehabilitation that followed the surgery, Rahul scored a fluent fifty in the first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka before he was run out for 57 off 82 balls.