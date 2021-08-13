KL Rahul's versatility makes him India's biggest asset across formats

He may have fallen without tickling the scoreboard much on Day 2, but KL Rahul's near-flawless innings were a blend of maturity, measured aggression and textbook cricket.

It was the sort of cricket you would expect a player who learned his game by religiously reading Sir Pelham Warner's 'The Book of Cricket.' The drives, succulent. The defense, watertight. And the strokes, flamboyant and timed.

KL Rahul did just what he expected to do at the start of the tournament - score runs. Big runs.

Pardon the attempt at dramatic flair and introduction, but perhaps the theatrics are justified and understandable, especially after his sparkling hundred against an erratic English bowling attack.

It was a cautious start and despite the good nick he has been in since Trent Bridge, Rahul was watchful while Rohit Sharma, playing an equally quality innings, was happy to take on the bowlers.

When Sharma fell for a well-made 83, and Cheteshwar Pujara for another dismal score, there were no nerves the Karnataka batsman showed. There was no rush-of-blood retaliation that followed. He just put his head down and played. With Virat Kohli in company, the duo added 117 for the third wicket before the Indian skipper departed after getting off to a good start.

Versatility is KL Rahul's biggest strength

Prior to this innings, KL Rahul had scores of 84 and 26. He came off a rich IPL 2021 - 331 runs from seven matches and made a comeback in India's limited overs skirmish against England with a ton and a fifty.

It was perhaps a stroke of unexpected good luck when he slotted in place of fellow Karnataka mate Mayank Agarwal, who suffered a concussion after being struck by a Mohammed Siraj bouncer during practice ahead of the first Test.

There was a clear plan and that was to bat as long as possible. Rahul faced 214 deliveries at Trent Bridge and left 76 deliveries without offering a shot. In his first innings at Lord's, he played 250 deliveries for his 129 and a similar pattern followed. Anything that needn't have been played was left alone.

If this was a limited overs contest, anything that was in his zone would have been dispatched for runs, but for a stroke-maker and a naturally aggressive batsman, KL Rahul had to curb his instincts. In short, he had to adapt. Rahul knew there was no room or need to pull a Virender Sehwag.

The batting position just adds to the adaptability factor

KL Rahul 's major chunk of his runs have come while opening the innings and at No.5. in the ODIs

KL Rahul opens the innings for his IPL franchise, the Punjab Kings, and has made 2478 runs at an average of 52.72.

In the ODIs, a major chunk of his runs have come while opening the innings and at No.5. Of the 1509 runs in the 50-overs format, he's scored 808 runs as an opener and 453 runs as a middle-order bat.

The T20Is have seen him bat predominantly as an opener, stacking up 1118 runs at an average of 38.35. The healthy averages across formats despite batting at different positions show his adaptability.

Just going on to prove that he will and has been India's asset across formats in the future. Much of this matters as opening in Test cricket is thankless and grueling.

English conditions are testing and KL Rahul has done enough so far to show his capabilities. Only time will tell how he carries on in the rich vein of form over the rest of the series.

