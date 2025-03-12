KL Rahul vs MS Dhoni - comparing their stats in ICC ODI tournaments

Team India's keeper-batter KL Rahul was one of the unsung heroes of the Men in Blue's victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. There were some questions asked when the Karnataka cricketer was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant in the playing XI. Rahul, however, showed his value to the team with some fine efforts.

Batting at the crucial No. 6 position, he scored 140 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 97.90. The 32-year-old scored an unbeaten 41 off 47 balls against Bangladesh in Team India's opening 2025 Champions Trophy match in Dubai. He contributed an unbeaten 42 off 34 balls in the semifinals against Australia and scored 34* off 33 in the tense final against New Zealand.

In the wake of Rahul's impressive performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy, we compare his batting stats in ICC ODI tournaments with that of former India captain and legendary keeper-batter MS Dhoni.

KL Rahul vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better record in ICC ODI World Cups?

Rahul has featured in 20 matches in the ODI World Cup across two editions. In 19 innings, he has scored 813 runs at an average of 58.07 and a strike rate of 84.33, with two hundreds and four half-centuries.

The right-handed batter scored 361 runs in nine innings during the 2019 edition in England, averaging 45.12 at a strike rate of 77.46, with one hundred and two half-centuries. His best of 111 came off 118 balls against Sri Lanka in Leeds.

Rahul amassed 452 runs in 10 innings in the 2023 World Cup at home. He averaged 75.33 at a strike rate of 90.76, again hitting one hundred and two fifties. His highest score of 102 came off just 64 balls against Netherlands in Bengaluru and featured 11 fours and four sixes.

Dhoni featured in 29 ODI World Cup matches during his career - from 2007 to 2019. In 25 innings, he scored 780 runs at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 89.96, with five half-centuries. The former India captain played three innings during the 2007 edition in the West Indies, scoring only 29 runs at a strike rate of 100.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks KL Rahul 19 813 58.07 84.33 111 2 4 5 1 MS Dhoni 25 780 43.33 89.68 91* 0 5 7 2

(Batting stats in ODI World Cups)

In the 2011 World Cup at home, Dhoni scored 241 runs in eight innings at an average of 48.20 and a strike rate of 81.69. He crossed the fifty mark only once, but it was the most significant innings of the tournament. Dhoni hammered 91* off 79 balls in the final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In the 2015 edition in Australia and New Zealand, the 43-year-old scored 237 runs in six innings, averaging 59.25 at a strike rate of 102.15. He also contributed 273 runs in eight innings in the 2019 World Cup in England, averaging 45.50 at a strike rate of 87.78. He was run out for 50 off 72 in the semifinal against New Zealand in Manchester, which marked his last appearance for India.

KL Rahul vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better record in ICC Champions Trophy?

The recently concluded edition marked Rahul's first appearance in a Champions Trophy. In four innings (three not outs), he scored 140 runs at a strike rate of 97.90. The right-hander's best of 42* came against Australia in the semifinal.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks KL Rahul 4 140 140 97.90 42* 0 0 3 0 MS Dhoni 8 183 22.87 84.33 63 0 2 - 1

(Batting stats in the ICC Champions Trophy)

Dhoni featured in 16 matches in the Champions Trophy across four editions. In eight innings, he scored 183 runs at an average of 22.87 and a strike rate of 84.33, with the aid of two half-centuries. His best of 63 came off 52 balls against Sri Lanka at The Oval in 2017. Dhoni also hit 51 off 85 against the West Indies in Ahmedabad during the 2006 Champions Trophy.

KL Rahul vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better record in knockout matches in ICC ODI events?

Rahul has featured in five knockout matches in ICC ODI tournaments. In five innings (three not outs), he has 182 runs at an average of 91 and a strike rate of 90.54, with one half-century. His best of 66 came off 107 balls against Australia in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Rahul was dismissed for one off seven balls in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in Manchester.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks KL Rahul 5 182 91 90.54 66 - 1 3 - MS Dhoni 6 235 47 84.53 91* 0 3 1 1

(Batting stats in ICC ODI knockout matches)

Dhoni featured in eight knockout matches in ODI events during the course of his international career. In six innings, he scored 235 runs at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 84.53, with three half-centuries. Apart from his 91* in the 2011 World Cup final, Dhoni scored a run-a-ball 65 against Australia in Sydney in the 2015 World Cup semifinal and 50 off 72 against the Kiwis in the 2019 World Cup semis.

