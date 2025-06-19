KL Rahul vs Virat Kohli - comparing their record in England ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India has the herculean task of pulling off an upset Test series win in England in the upcoming five-match affair without their talisman Virat Kohli. The 36-year-old has been a key reason for India going toe-to-toe with the hosts despite predominantly coming up short in their previous four Test tours of England.

However, with his recent Test retirement, the side will look to KL Rahul, the senior pro in a relatively inexperienced batting lineup, to take over the mantle from Kohli and deliver the goods. India has never won a Test series in England since 2007, and to reverse the trend, the visitors will require Rahul to have a memorable run with the bat.

With the series set to get underway tomorrow (June 20), the narrative on how Rahul must play the Kohli role of anchor and enforcer in this Indian batting lineup is as loud as ever.

It is, thus, worthwhile looking at how the duo performed in Tests in England ahead of the upcoming five-match series.

Counting Numbers for Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were part of India's last two Test tours of England in 2018 and 2021/22. However, the former also played the series prior in 2014, when India lost 1-3 in a five-match affair.

The Tests against England aside, Kohli also played in the 2021 and 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) finals against New Zealand and Australia, that was played in England.

Let us look at the two right-handers' overall Test numbers - runs, centuries, and half-centuries in England.

Virat Kohli vs KL Rahul - Overall Test numbers in England

Despite playing eight matches fewer, Rahul has just as many centuries as Kohli in Tests in England. While the latter leads in the other categories, it is clear that his near-double matches play a massive role in that.

Yet, as proportionate as the runs and half-centuries are with the matches played for the two, the disproportion in the centuries count makes Rahul a slight winner in terms of overall numbers.

Edge: KL Rahul

Impact Numbers for Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul may not have won a Test series in England in their respective careers, but they have been part of several memorable Test wins in the country. Who among the two impacted the handful of Indian Test wins in England? Who had the better overall average in Tests in England?

These should provide a clearer picture of the more impactful performer between the duo.

Virat Kohli vs KL Rahul - Impact Numbers in Tests in England

The table above clearly shows that Kohli and Rahul have struggled for consistency against the red ball in English conditions. Yet, the latter boasts a slightly better average of 34.11, compared to Kohli's 33.21 in Tests in England.

However, Kohli has contributed more to Indian Test wins in England than Rahul, evidenced by his impressive 47.62 average in victories, compared to Rahul's 42.66.

Edge: Tie

Higher Peak between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have played multiple Test series in England. While the duo played together in India's 1-3 loss and 2-2 draw in 2018 and 2021/22, the former also played in the 1-3 defeat in 2014.

As mediocre as their overall averages may be in Tests in England, both right-handers have enjoyed one memorable series against the hosts.

Yet, who achieved the higher peak? Let us find out from the table below.

Virat Kohli vs KL Rahul - Series-wise numbers in England

While Rahul has not hit rock bottom in any Test series in England like Kohli's 2014, his peak has also not been as high. The latter enjoyed a remarkable run in the five-Test series in England in 2018, averaging 59.30 with two centuries.

Meanwhile, Rahul's best series in England was the 2021/22 affair, when he finished with an average of 39.37.

Edge: Virat Kohli

Conclusion

To conclude, neither Kohli nor Rahul have set the stage on fire in red-ball cricket in England. While the former achieved a higher peak with his magical 2018 tour, the latter's two centuries in nine matches remain a bright spot.

The duo's impact numbers are similar, with Kohli boasting a better record in wins, while Rahul averages higher overall in England.

Verdict: Tie

