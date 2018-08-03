Kohli kisses wedding ring, Archer takes sensational hat-trick and more - Cricket News Today, August 3, 2018

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three

There has been a lot going on in the world of cricket over the past 24 hours. India skipper Virat Kohli scored his maiden Test century in England and silenced his critics. His knock pulled things back for India as Kohli, along with Umesh Yadav, reduced the deficit to just 13.

Kohli got a lot of appreciation for his knock from all over the world and the skipper himself has rated his 149 last night as his second best Test innings after his 140-odd in Adelaide in 2014.

Meanwhile, TNPL side Siechem Madurai Panthers qualified for the playoffs after failing to win a single match in the first three seasons.

Let us take a look at the things which made news in the cricket world today (03 August 2018).

Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin wreak havoc

R Ashwin, who dismissed Alastair Cook off the last ball of day 2, started the day with the wicket of Keaton Jennings and followed it up with the wicket of Joe Root thanks to a brilliant catch from KL Rahul at leg slip.

Jonny Bairstow and David Malan frustrated the Indians with a brief partnership but Ishant Sharma came into the attack and accounted for Malan early on in his spell. Soon after, he bowled a fiery over in which he dismissed Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler on either side of the Lunch break.

Since then, Sam Curran really pulled things back for his side by scoring a counter-attacking fifty, taking the lead to 193.

