Kohli, Root, Williamson, Smith. Who is the best batsman in the world?

As cricket has evolved over the years, new formats have been added. And today, there are three formats which are all of equal importance.

Tests have the history and the prestige of being the hardest format. ODI cricket has the World Cup, which is where we find out the best team. T20 cricket provides the thrills and entertainment. It is fast paced, showcases new skills, and helps increase the standard of the other two formats.

In this article, I will work out the averages and strike rates of the top four batsmen right now - Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson - across all formats. Also, working out their average games played per hundred scored (per fifty in T20 case) will help give us a reflection of who is the current best batsman in world cricket.

4: Steve Smith (Australia)

Since remodeling himself to become a specialist batsman about five years ago, Smith has been one of the world’s best cricketers without a doubt. He is dynamic, scores all around the ground and can score in conditions all around the world.

Smith has a combined batting average of 41.58 across all formats of the game. He scores his international runs at a strike rate of 88.09 runs scored per 100 balls faced. Smith also has a very impressive average of 6.12 international matches played per hundred scored.

It was hard putting Smith at last place on this list; the main reason came down to his white ball records. Despite having the best Test stats, his ODI and Twenty20 records were a lot weaker.