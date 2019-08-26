KPL 2019: I draw inspiration from Varun Aaron, says Hubli Tigers' star all-rounder David Mathias

David Mathias

The ongoing edition of the Karnataka Premier League 2019 has played host to some exciting action as we build up the knockout stages of the competition. All the seven teams in the fray have gone about putting up impressive shows in their quest for a spot in the knockout stages.

The Hubli Tigers, in particular, did remarkably well to register two consecutive wins after losses from their first two games, courtesy of some heroics first from opening batsman Mohammad Taha against the Belagavi Panthers and then all-rounder David Mathias against the Bijapur Bulls.

Mathias, in particular, helped the Hubli Tigers escape from the jaws of defeat with a 10-ball unbeaten 20-run cameo that saw the burly all-rounder pull off a run heist against the defending champions.

After a bout of rain, the Tigers were set a modest target of 124 to get from 19 overs but were soon staring down the barrel at 81/6, courtesy of a three-over burst from Suraj Kamath, who recorded figures of 3/12 from three overs.

Praveen Dubey and Aditya Somanna put on a 20-run stand before the former was dismissed in the 17th over as the Tigers needed to get 23 runs from the next 15 balls as David Mathias walked to the crease.

Three runs came off the next three balls but a top over from MG Naveen shifted the pressure on to the Tigers as they needed 12 runs off Prateek Jain, who was handed the responsibility of sending out the final over.

Jain was immaculate with his first four deliveries as he conceded only three runs and more importantly delivered two dot balls. However, he overcompensated on the fifth ball as Mathias accepted the offering and hammered it down the ground for a four.

With that boundary, the Tigers were in the game and needed five runs off the last ball.

Just as Jain ran in to deliver the last ball, all eyes were on Mathias. The all-rounder gave it all on the last ball as he bent down low to deposit the low full toss over cow corner to set off wild celebrations in the Tigers' camp.

Mathias won the game for his side, an important win that kept their hopes alive of a spot in the knockout stages and proved his worth as one of the best all-rounders in the domestic scenario.

Sportskeeda caught up with David Mathias in a candid chat where he speaks about his early days in cricket, Varun Aaron's role in his playing career and a lot more.

Q. Do you remember the time your first cricket coach scolded you?

Ghulam sir was my coach right from my childhood days and he had a really funny way of scolding us, which I can never forget.

Q. What is the one thing you really wanted to do but you could not?

I have not been a part of a KPL winning team in my career and I hope to win the KPL with the Hubli Tigers this season.

Q. What is the weirdest cricket-based dream you have had?

I had a dream that the selectors picked me for the Duleep Trophy based on my performances in the recently concluded Dr.Capt. K. Thimmappiah tournament which I felt was quite funny.

Q. One advice you would love to carry with you forever and who gave it to you?

When it comes to cricket, when I was in Australia, Greg Chappell said something to me that made a lot of sense to me. He said that the right way to bowl is pitching the ball in the right areas and the art of batting is to play the ball when it is pitched in the right areas. That is something that I have carried on all through my career.

Q. One person from whom you draw inspiration?

One of my really close friends is Varun Aaron. I draw inspiration from him because of the way he has come from back various stress fractures and injuries and made an impact on his return.

It is nice to have someone close to me who has played for the country and I look forward to representing the nation someday.

Q. Have you ever felt low at any point in time during your career? How did you overcome the feeling?

I have certainly gone through highs and lows and as a cricketer, one sees more lows than highs. If you play cricket consistently, you generally do not have too much time to think about the low points and you need to move on and focus on the next game.

The best way to overcome any low point is to put the negative aspect behind and focus fully on what can be done in its right sense soon.