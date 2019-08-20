KPL 2019: Incessant rains abandons match between Mysuru Warriors and Belagavi Panthers

KV Siddharth scored an unbeaten 49 before rain stopped play

KV Siddharth justified Mysuru Warriors’ decision to bat first in the day’s second game with a blistering 49 not out to guide Amit Verma and Co to 82 for 1 in 11 overs against Belagavi Panthers before rain washed away their hopes of a maiden win. The teams ended with one point each.

Mysuru, who lost to Shivamogga Lions on Sunday, had witnessed an abandoned contest against Bengaluru Blasters in their opener.

Having broken the trend of teams opting to bowl in the second game of the day due to rain, the Warriors got off to a flyer after losing Dega Nischal early on. Zahoor Farooqui, the paceman, was the orchestrator of the first victim, but neither he nor the rest of the young bowling attack could do much against Siddharth under lights at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Monday (August 19).

Having scored 77 in his previous stint with the bat against Shivamogga Lions on Sunday, Siddharth stamped his authority with some belligerent off-side play. Amit Verma, coming in at one-down, was equally brusque in his response to Panthers’ bowlers.

The duo added 65 runs for the second-wicket with Siddharth, a first-class regular for Karnataka, adding an unbeaten 49 and Amit Verma compiled 23 not out before rain forced the umpires, at 8:22 pm, to take the players off the field.

As has been the case most evenings, rain failed to dissipate, and the match was called off at 10:27 pm.

Brief scores: Mysuru Warriors 82 for 1 in 11 overs (KV Siddharth 49 not out, Amit Verma 23 not out) vs Belagavi Panthers. Points: Warriors: 1; Panthers: 1.